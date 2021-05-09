2021 Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2021 F1 Spanish Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, May 9) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST. ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The Spanish Grand Prix live stream is nearly upon us, and if the first three races of the season are anything to go by, we're in for another thrilling contest.

Before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, all the talk was around the potential for a proper title fight this year, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen ready to take on Mercedes' eight-times world champion Lewis Hamilton at the top of the field.

And so it's been proven: Hamilton has two wins and one second so far, while Verstappen has one victory and two second-place finishes to his name. What's more, all three races have been close; for the first time since Nico Rosberg won the title in 2016, Hamilton faces a real threat.

The action has now moved on to the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya, where Mercedes will be bidding to maintain their enviable record: the team has taken pole at every race in Spain since 2013 and Hamilton has won the past four Grands Prix in the country. But the Spanish Grand Prix also holds good memories for Verstappen, who became the youngest ever F1 winner when he triumphed here in 2016 aged just 18.

It was Hamilton, though, who once again claimed the honors in qualifying, taking his 100th pole ahead of — you guessed it — Verstappen in second. Valtteri Bottas was third, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Who will come out on top in the actual race? All will become clear soon if you watch the Spanish Grand Prix live stream.

The good news is that you can follow it all live wherever you are. Read on to find out how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online from anywhere with a VPN

Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live stream. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for the Spanish Grand Prix live stream in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in the UK

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Spanish Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans looking for an F1 live stream.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

Spanish Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 live stream: Spanish Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend started on Friday with the first two practice sessions, while P3 and qualifying took place yesterday. The race itself is today (Sunday, May 9). Here's the full schedule:

Friday, May 7

Practice 1: 5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST)

5.30 a.m. – 6.30 a.m. ET (2.30 a.m. – 3.30 a.m PT / 10.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m. BST) Practice 2: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Saturday, May 8

Practice 3 : 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST)

: 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET (3 a.m. – 4 a.m PT / 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. BST) Qualifying: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 7 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. BST)

Sunday, May 9

Race: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (6 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

F1 2021: The story of the season so far

Race 1: Bahrain Grand Prix

In the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas. The race itself was a classic, with the young Dutchman leading from the front until the first round of pit stops, at which point Hamilton jumped ahead of him. With 18 laps to go, Verstappen pitted for fresh tires then chased down the eight-times world champion, who was still on old rubber. He caught him with five laps to go, then passed him in a breathtaking maneuver the next time round. Sadly for Verstappen, he was forced to give back the lead having gone outside the track limits and Hamilton was able to close out the victory. Bottas was third, more than 30 seconds behind the front two.

Race 2: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Hamilton took pole after a superb qualifying lap at the famous Imola circuit, ahead of the Red Bulls of Sergio Perez and Verstappen, but the race itself unfolded in chaotic fashion amid treacherous conditions. Spins and collisions were frequent, with the biggest coming when Williams' George Russell smashed into the side of Bottas and sent both flying into the barriers. Neither was physically hurt, fortunately, but Russell's mistake — and his reaction, which saw him verbally remonstrate with the Finnish driver then strike his helmet — later earned him a reprimand from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Russell also had a coming together with Hamilton, but this time the Mercedes driver was at fault, and he lost the lead as a result. Verstappen took over at the front and held on to clinch victory — despite a late spin of his own — while Hamilton fought back from eighth to finish second. McLaren's Lando Norris was an excellent third.

Race 3: Portuguese Grand Prix

Neither Verstappen nor Hamilton were on pole in Portugal, with Bottas instead sitting pretty at the front of the grid. And there he stayed for the first part of the race, as Hamilton and Verstappen duelled thrillingly behind him. Both pulled off breathtaking overtakes as they fought for second place, with Hamilton ultimately coming out on top then closing down his teammate. He duly passed Bottas on lap 19 — brilliantly — and went on to score his second victory of the season. Verstappen clinched second, ahead of Bottas in third.

F1 live stream: Spanish Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 69 2 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 61 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 37 4 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 32 5 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 28 6 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 22 7 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 16 8 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 14 9 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 8 10 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 7 11 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 5 12 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 5 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 2 14 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 16 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 0 17 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 18 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 19 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

Full 2021 F1 calendar