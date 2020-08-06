Sony WH-1000XM4 revealed with killer new upgrades — watch out, Bose

After months of waiting, the Sony WH-1000XM4 active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones have finally been revealed. And they promise a suite of smart tech to build upon the legacy of the critically-acclaimed Sony WH-1000XM3.

While the Sony WH-1000XM4 look very similar to their predecessors, advancements have been made on the inside of the over-ear headphones. The most notable change is the ability to swap between to Bluetooth connected devices on-the-fly, rather than needing to disconnect from one and pair to another multiple times.

(Image credit: Sony)

Available for pre-order today (August 6), the Sony WH-1000XM4 cost $349.99 and will start shipping in the middle of August. The headphones come in white and black, just like their predecessors.

Sony WH-1000XM4 features

Sony touts the WH-1000XM4 as being “brain assisted headphones.” That's thanks to the smart AI-powered tech that allows sound and the ANC to adapt to the music the wearer is listening to and optimize the audio to their preferences and the acoustics of the environment they are in.

The AI helps with audio upscaling as well through the new DSEE Extreme algorithm. And in combination with the five microphones in the headphones, the AI can use advanced digital signal processing to better pick up the wearer’s voice when they make a hands-free call; an area the WH-1000XM3 could be a little weak in.

One such feature facilitated by this tech is the new “Speak to Chat,” which will temporarily pause audio and cut noise cancellation when it detects the wearer is speaking, so that they might better hear any responses from the person they are talking to.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specs

While the Sony WH-1000XM4 will use the same Q1N processor as the Sony WH-1000XM3 cans, Sony claims the ANC has been improved thanks to the use of a new algorithm that adapts to noise and acoustics in real-time. But the Sony WH-1000XM4 use the same 40mm drivers as its previous over-ear ANC headphones, so Sony isn’t claiming any boost in audio quality.

If you have the Sony WH-1000XM3, the internal changes might not be worth the upgrade. But for everyone else in the market for a pair of ANC headphones that could challenge the Bose 700, the Sony WH-1000XM4 could end up being the headphones to beat.