Sony WH-1000XM4 killer revealed — and it's crazy expensive

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones really impressed us in our review, effectively becoming the noise-cancelling headphones to beat. But Bang & Olufsen looks set to take them on with the new Beoplay H95 headphones.

Sporting smart oval-shaped ear cups swaddled in “soft lambskin”, the headphones have a luxurious design synonymous with Bang & Olufsen audio gear. However, there’s a but and it’s a big one: the Beoplay H95 will cost an enormous $800.

In comparison, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are half that at $349.99, which is still a rather lofty price tag for a pair of over-ear wireless headphones.The previous Beoplay H9 cost a hefty $500, so B&O has a track record for creating rather expensive headphones.

The Beoplay H95 were created to celebrate B&O’s 95th birthday, so the price factors in the fact that these headphones are a special edition set of cans. That explains the use of animal leather and an aluminum carry case rather than a fabric one.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

For such a high price, the Beoplay H95 are offering active noise-cancellation that can be dialled in using a rotary control on the left earcup, while a similar dial that sits on the right controls volume. That should make fine tuning the volume and noise filtering of the Beoplay H95 a lot easier than trying to adjust it with small buttons on the ear cups or with swipes on touch-sensitive panels.

B&O claims its ANC is the “most advanced” of any of its headphones to date. And the noise cancellation works with the passive noise blocking provided by the headphones’ design to keep out noise in all manner of environments.

The headphones will use 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets mounted in the enclosures to aid with air displacement to improve bass response. And Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, support for aptX Adaptive and AAC should ensure a high-level of sound quality and solid connectivity.

Finally, 38 hours of playback has been touted by B&O, which should mean the Beoplay H95 outlasts the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. We’d need to put them to the test to be sure. But we shouldn't have to wait too long as you can buy the Beoplay H95 from B&O’s website right now or in physical stores on September 10.