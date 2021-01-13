Sony unveils new PS5 game release dates during CES 2021 — what’s coming when

More of Sony's PS5 plans emerged at CES 2021, at least if you were looking closely. During its press conference at the virtual tech event, Sony included a segment on its new gaming console which has certainly been successful from a monetary standpoint, even if new PS5 models remain hard to come by.

And with PS5 talk came a sizzle reel of some of the games we can expect in 2021 — including some release information on those upcoming titles.

We already know that first-party exclusives like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon: Forbidden West are slated for sometime in 2021, but surely there's more. On that last slide, we found release windows for other games as well, including Kena: Bridge of Spirits in March, Little Devil Inside in June, Solar Ash in July, and both Ghostwire Tokyo and Stray for October 2021.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's Jim Ryan, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, also took a small jab at Microsoft and its recent round of aggressive, multi-billion dollar studio acquisitions.

"We believe in storytelling at PlayStation, it's part of our DNA," said Ryan. "We'll continue to bring in incredible quality games through our PlayStation studios after years of organic growth and selective acquisitions."

The trailer also showed off Returnal by Finnish developer Mousemarque and Pragmata by Capcom.

Because game development isn't an exact science, it's possible these games could be moved out of the proposed launch windows. Even then, 2021 is already proving to be a stellar year for gaming. Some upcoming games that we're exciting about include Hitman 3 on January 20th, Yakuza: Like a Dragon for March 2nd, and It Takes Two for March 26th. The games lineup is so strong that we feel the PS5 will dominate 2021.

