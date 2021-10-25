Sony State of Play October 2021 — time, date, predictions and how to watch

Sony has announced that its next State of Play live stream will take place this week. The 20-minute showcase will feature a range of upcoming PS5 and PS4 titles, and will also include a few surprise reveals.

Unfortunately, it’s already been confirmed that PlayStation exclusive titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7 won’t be featured. However, that doesn’t mean the live stream won’t be worth watching for PlayStation gamers eager for a glimpse of some upcoming titles.

This latest State of Play was confirmed via a PlayStation blog post late last week. The post reads: “This time out, we’ll be focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.” This doesn’t give much away, but we’ve still been able to make several predictions down below.

We also expect a few surprises that nobody sees coming. So with that in mind, here’s how to watch Sony’s PlayStation State of Play October 2021, as well as what we expect to see shown off during the live stream.

How to watch State of Play October 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

The State of Play for October 2021 will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST and it will be available to stream across various platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

It doesn’t appear there will be a pre-show, but you will still be able to join the stream prior to the State of Play starting so you don’t miss a moment. We’ll embed a link to the stream when one becomes available closer to the start of the show.

The showcase is slated to last 20 minutes and will feature a range of upcoming PS5 and PS4 titles. It’s not expected to feature any PlayStation first-party games, so the likes of Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine are highly unlikely to be included.

What to expect at State of Play October 2021

(Image credit: WB Games)

Sony has been pretty upfront about what we should expect to see from this State of Play live stream. The focus will be on third-party releases rather than games from PlayStation Studios developers.

Could this showcase finally see the reemergence of Hogwart’s Legacy? The RPG set in the world of Harry Potter was announced at Sony’s PS5 event last year and hasn’t been seen since. Fans are growing impatient for an update, and one could at last come here.

There is also a possibility that games like Final Fantasy XVI, Gotham Knights, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be showcased. All of these are third-party titles that have been mostly absent from showcases throughout the year, so would be logical inclusions for this State of Play.

The recently announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy could also get a new trailer now that a release date has been confirmed. Expect the promotional push for this remastered collection to really ramp up over the next few weeks.

We also won’t be surprised if Call of Duty: Vanguard makes an appearance. PlayStation has a marketing agreement with Activision for the game, so it’s prone to popping up during Sony events.