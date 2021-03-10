Sony PS5 restock sold out — how to get console when inventory returns

Update: All PS5 consoles are now sold out. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock coverage for the latest news and console restocks.

After weeks of silence, Sony Direct has PS5 inventory again. You can purchase the Sony PS5 for $499 via this link or the Sony PS5 Digital for $399 via this link.

Once on the virtual queue, you'll have to wait before you can enter the online store. Wait times will vary, and there's a good chance you'll have "more than an hour" wait. If that's the case, don't despair. Your status can rapidly change and you may have a shorter wait time than estimated. (For instance, after waiting 20 minutes on a previous PS5 restock event, our time was cut from "more than an hour" to just 15 minutes).

PS5 restock at Sony Direct

PS5: $499 at Sony Direct

The Sony Direct Store has PS5 restock. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $499.View Deal

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Sony Direct

The Sony Direct Store has PS5 Digital restock. You'll need to form an online queue for your chance to get the console for $399.View Deal

You'll need a PSN account to make your purchase. If you don't already have one, you can create an account here. We also suggest entering your address and payment info to expedite your purchase in the event you manage to snag a console.

It's worth noting that just because you've secured a spot on the queue doesn't guarantee you'll get a chance to buy the PS5. Sony clearly states "PS5 consoles are limited and not guaranteed even if you are in the queue." Additionally, you may be required to solve a captcha. (A simple challenge/question to ensure you're not a bot). As a result, you'll want to make sure your browser tab remains prominent, because if it's not you might miss your captcha challenge and you'll forfeit your place in line.

Once you've made it to the front of the queue, you'll hear a chime (make sure to have your sound on) and you'll be redirected to the PlayStation Store. You'll then have 10 minutes to proceed with your purchase.

(Image credit: Future)

What if you miss today's PS5 restock

If Sony Direct sells out of consoles, know that other retailers may get stock in the coming days, especially as Sony attempts to ramp up production. You can use our PS5 tracker below to find out could be the next retailer to offer PS5 restock.