Sony Days of Play sale includes epic PS4 deals on games and gear

Sony's Days of Play sale kicks off today bringing 14 days of discounts on all things PlayStation-related. Through June 17, participating retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will offer PS4 deals on games, accessories, and digital content.

Last year, Sony's sale dropped consoles prices to $249, video games from $10, and accessories from $20. While the 2020 Days of Play sale doesn't have any noteworthy console deals — at least not at the moment — there are still plenty of excellent headset and gaming deals you can take advantage of. Here are our top picks below.

Best PS4 Plus deals

PlayStation Now 1-year: was $59 now for $41 @ Amazon

This 12-month PlayStation Now subscription gives you unlimited access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games. Stream on demand or download hundreds of games to play offline.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

This PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription lets you play online multiplayer PS4 games with friends. Plus, get free PS4 games every month and access to exclusive sales and discounts. View Deal

Best PS4 headset deals

Sony Gold Wireless Headset Fortnite: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This Fortnite headset bundle includes a Gold Wireless Headset (White) and a code for exclusive Fortnite content. The latter includes Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 2,000 V-Bucks. Alternatively, you can get the headphones alone for $69 at Best Buy.View Deal

Sony Platinum Wireless Headset: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Sony Platinum Wireless Headset offers 7.1 virtual surround sound and works with your PS4 or PC. The lightweight headset also features a built-in mic that can capture your voice while blocking out ambient noise. It's now $60 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

PS4 game deals