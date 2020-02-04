Sony TVs 2020: 8K TVs, OLED TVs and every 4K Sony TV

Editor's note 2/4/20: Pricing and availability has been announced for the Sony X950H 4K LED TV and Sony X900H 4K LED TV. Read on for more information about how to order one of the new Sony 2020 TVs.

Sony recently unveiled its 2020 TV lineup and its led by a brand-new, big-screen 8K model and more compact, 48-inch OLED.

Although the new Sony 2020 TVs aren’t coming out until later this spring, it’s possible some of them will earn a spot among our best TV list. We have the first details of every 8K, 4K OLED, and 4K LED set Sony has on the docket, all of which will run on the Android 9 Pie smart TV platform and sport the company’s proprietary Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip. Sony's 2020 TVs will also introduce Ambient Optimization, a new technology that automatically adjusts a set’s picture and sound quality to best suit its surroundings.

When more information about the Sony 2020 TVs features, specs and pricing becomes available, we’ll update this story to reflect what you’ll want to know if you’re considering a new set from the manufacturer this year.

Here's everything we know so far about the Sony 2020 TV lineup.

Sony Z8H 8K TV: Better in every way

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Z8H 8K TV , coming in 75- and 85-inch sizes, leads the Sony 2020 TV lineup. Following up last year’s Z9G 8K TV , the Z8H promises lifelike detail in its massive 7680 x 4320 resolution. Similar to the 8K offerings among the Samsung 2020 TVs and LG 2020 TVs , Sony’s Z8H should produce the sharp pictures, powerful contrast and true blacks of a full-array LED panel with local dimming.

Sony’s new Acoustic Multi-Audio feature turns the Z8H’s entire frame into a tweeter. By vibrating the set’s frame, sound stays in sync with the picture and seems to jump directly out of the display.

Z8H owners will benefit from a new backlit remote, too. And if they’d prefer to control the set with their voice, the Z8H’s built-in, far-field mics are Google Assistant -enabled. Just talk to the screen to search for entertainment or control your smart home devices.

The Z8H is smaller than last year’s Sony OLEDs, so hopefully it won't carry the 98-inch Z9G model's ridiculous $69,999 price tag

Sony A9S Master Series OLED TV: The smallest Sony 4K OLED ever

The 48-inch A9S Master Series OLED is another stand-out among the Sony 2020 TVs. As the smallest OLED the company has offered to date, the A9S brings the best elements of the near-perfect Sony A9G OLED TV to a compact vehicle.

Manufacturers seem to be gauging interest in smaller OLED sets (and subsequently OLEDs that don’t break the bank). The A9S’s central aluminum stand provides further placement flexibility and, for some, could make owning an gorgeous OLED a bit more in reach.

The A9S Master Series OLED includes Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio technology and new Frame Tweeter technology, which makes audio sound like its coming directly out of the screen.

Sony A8H OLED: Mid-size OLEDs with major improvements

(Image credit: Sony)

One step below the A9G is the Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV. It doesn’t look different from any unit Sony has offered before, but it has a couple of notable tricks up its sleeves. If the A8H ends up being competitively priced, it could be the manufacturer's most all-around appealing OLED yet.

It features Sony’s X-Motion Clarity technology, which was previously reserved for full-array LCD TVs. On an OLED, Sony says X-Motion Clarity will be a way to obtain the natural motion effect you get from black frame insertion technology without the blow to brightness black frame insertion normally causes.

The A8H will come in 55- and 65-inch sizes, and feature the same new Acoustic Surface sound technology found in the A9S and Z8H

Sony X950H 4K LED TV: What most will want

(Image credit: Sony)

Moving down to the mid-range Sony 2020 TVs, the X950H could land in the sweet spot of premium features without the OLED price tag. The LCD set has complete 4K HDR support and the same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip powering the sets above.

Sony X800H 4K LED Smart TV Size Price 85-inch $2,699 75-inch $1,799 65-inch $1,199 55-inch $99 49-inch $749 43-inch $699

The X950H also includes X-Wide Angle on the 55- and 65-inch models which should improve viewing angles. Poor off-angle viewing performance is typically a disadvantage of LCD TVs compared to OLED models.

Like the Z8H, the X950H has built-in microphones that let you speak to Google Assistant to control the set and any of the best Google Home compatible devices.

The X950H will be available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes. You can order the 49-inch model on Amazon for $1,199.99, and it will ship on February 17th, 2020.

We also know the 85-inch model will cost $4,999.99 when it releases.

X900H 4K LED TV: Next Gen TV-compatible

(Image credit: Sony)

Towards the bottom of the Sony 2020 TVs lineup is the X900H 4K LED TV. Coming in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models, the X900H’s likely-budget pricing is enhanced by diamond-cut bezel and the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip.

What’s curious about the X900H is that it’s the only Sony 2020 TV listed with the ATSC 3.0 tuner, also known as Next Gen TV . NextGen TV is a major upgrade, offering 4K resolution and HDR content for over-the-air broadcasting, along with dramatically better sound and interactive features. LG also announced models with Next Gen TV compatibility, but they’re all on the higher-end of its offerings.

X800H 4K LED TV: More Android smart TVs available now

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rounding out the the Sony 2020 TVs is the X800H. The Android TV-powered set uses Google Assistant to give easy access to content and control over connected smart home devices. You can also pair Alexa to stream smart camera feeds with your voice.

Sony X950H 4K LED Smart TV Size Price 85-inch not announced 75-inch not announced 65-inch not announced 55-inch not announced 49-inch $1,198

The 43-inch model costs $698.00 and the 49-inch model costs $748.00. Both are already available for order on Amazon.

The 55-inch model costs $999.99, the 65-inch model costs $1,199.99, the 75-inch model costs $1,799.99 and the largest 85-inch model costs $2,699.99. These sizes are not yet listed for pre-order.

Bottom line

This is all the information we have so far on the Sony 2020 TVs, but we expect the company to announce or confirm more details as we approach the anticipated launch of the new lineup this spring. We'll be updating this page with new information as we get it, so check back to stay up to date on all the new Sony OLED and 4K LED sets arriving in 2020.

If you're still deciding what TV to get, check out our handy guide to choosing a TV brand, our look at our TV buying guide for more general advice.