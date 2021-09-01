Someone finally made a dishwasher that doesn't get smelly

Ever considered how many times you touch your dishwasher handle a day? It’s actually one of the highest touch points in the kitchen when you think about it. Because of this, these areas can quickly build up with bacteria, something we’re much more aware of these days.

On top of this, dishwashers have long had the problem of getting surprisingly dirty and smelly on the inside, too. This happens when you need to wait to fill the dishwasher between cycles. GE Appliances’ latest dishwasher design claims to reduce bacterial growth and stop the smelly dishwasher conundrum once and for all.

This new dishwasher is called the GE Profile Ultrafresh System and it features Microban Antimicrobial Technology which is what the brand claims helps to reduce bacterial growth. This antibacterial finish can be found on the dishwasher’s main touch points, including the handle, control panel, rack handles, silverware cell covers and the filtration system. This treatment won’t wear off either and is designed to last for the lifetime of the dishwasher.

“Our engineers spent the past year and a half developing the first and only dishwasher engineered to stay fresher and cleaner during a time when consumers are more concerned than ever about the germs in their homes,” said Cynthia Fanning, vice president of dishwasher product management, GE Appliances.

(Image credit: GE Profile)

The Ultrafresh System technology is what stops the dishwasher from smelling. It’s an added setting which can be activated alongside cycles, rather than a cycle itself. It essentially senses when there’s dirty water in the filter, and flushes fresh water through to clean it between cycles. It also pulls in fresh air via a fan as well to keep it ventilated and this helps reduce moisture to prevent a musty smell. Together with the antibacterial finish, this whole process is called: Drain, Dry and Defend.

The Ultrafresh System will also be able to tell the difference between plain water and dirty water. So, if plain water enters the sump, it will not bother flushing it with fresh water. The only drawback with this technology that we’ve spotted is that it can only detect fluids once they enter the filter. This means that if an annoyingly thick sauce drips down, but isn’t fluid enough to run, the dishwasher won’t detect it.

This added technology also means there’s going to be additional energy and water usage, but if you really struggle with a smelly dishwasher, then perhaps it’s worth the added costs. The antibacterial properties of this new dishwasher are definitely a welcome development.

The GE Profile Ultrafresh System Dishwasher will be available from major retailers from this month and comes with an MSRP of $1,149.