Snyder Cut first reactions are out — here's what critics are saying

Justice League’s Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max this Thursday (March 18), ending a three and a half year campaign from fans to release the movie the way Zack Snyder originally intended. Of course, the main question we have is whether this version of the movie is worth watching.

Some critics and fans have already been able to see the four-hour movie this past weekend. There aren’t any reviews yet, but now social media embargoes have been lifted viewers have been making their feelings known. Fortunately for Zack Snyder, the consensus seems to be pretty positive.

As noted below, we expect full reviews later today, but for now, it's good to see a positive overall tone from those with early access.

Full review for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague to come tomorrow. For now, it's a *vast* improvement on Whedon's poorly constructed iteration. There's a lot to unpack about it but, if you're someone who has been waiting 4 years for the #SnyderCut, you won't be disappointed

So don't load up the Snyder Cut expecting something completely new. It's the same movie, but there are going to be a lot of changes. Especially since Zack Snyder says only about an hour of his movie made the theatrical cut.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait

And more good news: we get built in bathroom breaks.

Someone asked this: if you don't want to watch the new (old?) Justice League all in one sitting it's literally divided into a few chapters with title cards.

More thoughts to come in my @empiremagazine review tomorrow, but while it's not without its issues... I liked Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The movie may not be perfect, but it is shaping up to be a big improvement on the theatrical version.

I've been told I can tweet my reaction to #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague, here goes a #SnyderCut thread.Zack Snyder actually went ahead and made the Greatest DC Movie we've ever seen.

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done

Of course there are many tweets calling the Snyder Cut an epic. And it sounds as though they're not just referring to the run time. Something that seems to be getting mentioned a lot - but not always as a criticism.

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is the stronger cut by far. Yes, it's long, but for most of that 4-hour running time, the material has purpose. The 2017 cut got away with the characters coming together simply because it was a superhero team-up movie ...

It's better, but not sure how much it will change your mind if you're not into the original solemn approach. It's not drastically different except for character expansion. Still feels like something for the hardcore fans mostly. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut

Naturally critics aren’t unanimous in their praise. Some of them didn’t like the film, while others didn’t quite buy into the excitement expressed by some other viewers.

I guess I can say I saw the Snyder Cut and it was an excruciatingly boring experience on every level. Sure, it looks like one person made it now, but it's a four-hour long exercise in watching paint dry.

Ah, seems like the social reaction embargo has lifted for #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague:It is... Fine. It's very long. There are some things that are much better, and some things that are worse than the previous version.I have a lot more thoughts about it that share tomorrow.

It certainly looks like the Snyder Cut is not perfect. The general idea of the film is the same as the 2017 theatrical version, it’s very long, and it probably won’t win over any serious naysayers. But from the sounds of it the Snyder Cut is much grander in scope, and makes massive improvements to both characters and their motivation.

Plus the villain doesn’t look like a scaly man in a weird helmet this time round. Not that he’s the only villain the League needs to contend with.

Zack Znyder’s Justice League reviews will be going up later today. So if you want more information on why the movie is the way that it is, then stay tuned to the internet because you don’t have long to wait. The movie hits HBO Max, and other international services, on March 18.