Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Snooker Championship online

Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Snooker Championship The 2021 World Snooker Championship starts tomorrow (Saturday, April 17) at 5 a.m. ET (2 a.m. PT | 10 a.m. BST). The tournament continues over the next two weeks, with the final taking place on Sunday, May 2 and Monday, May 3. The BBC will have a free snooker live stream throughout on BBC iPlayer. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Chalk your cue and fire up a snooker live stream — because it's time to enjoy the 2021 World Snooker Championship.

All eyes will be on reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan as he bids to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2013. But the six-time title holder certainly won't have an easy ride — he'll face stiff competition from World No. 1 Judd Trump, plus the likes of Mark Selby and John Higgins — who between them have seven wins at the famous Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

O'Sullivan will also need plenty of stamina if he's to join Stephen Hendry as the only seven-times champion, given that the World Snooker Championship lasts for a gruelling two-and-a-bit weeks.

The first round gets underway tomorrow (Saturday, April 17) and you can watch it all via a snooker live stream, wherever you are in the world. Read on for all the details.

Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Championship online from anywhere

You might think that if you're away from home you won't be able to access the streaming services you already pay for — but you'd be wrong. By using a virtual private network, or VPN, you can connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the action as if you were in your front room.

We've tested lots of VPN services, and in our opinion the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It offer outstanding compatibility with most devices, impressive connection speeds and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you simply want to try it out.

Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Championship online in the UK

The best place for a World Championship snooker live stream in the U.K. is, as always the BBC.

The Beeb will be broadcasting live action from every round, including all four sessions of the final, across all of its various services; you'll be able to find it on BBC TV, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and via the BBC Sport website.

Play is spread across three sessions, with the morning session starting at 10 a.m., the afternoon play beginning at 2.30 p.m. and the evening's action taking place from 7 p.m. (all times BST). Times do vary, though, so check the BBC's full guide to its snooker coverage beforehand.

BBC coverage is entirely free to view if you're located in the UK, so long as you have a valid TV license. However if you fancy an alternative, you also find a World Championship snooker live stream on Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service. You'll need to be a subscriber in this case though — you can sign up for £6.99 a month or £39.99 for a year.

If you're not currently in the UK and want to tune in to a snooker live stream, you can do so via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Championship online in the US

Snooker may not be a huge sport in the U.S., but we're sure there are still some American fans looking for a World Championship snooker live stream.

The good news for those fans is that they'll find it on DAZN — which is broadcasting the entire tournament. You can sign up for a DAZN subscription for $19.99/month or $99.99/year — and if you're not currently in the U.S. but already subscribe, you can use one of the best VPN services to access it wherever you are.

The World Championship snooker live stream generally starts at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT each day.

Snooker live stream: How to watch the 2021 World Championship online in Canada

As with the U.S., Canadian snooker fans will want to tune into DAZN for a World Championship snooker live stream. Canadians have an advantage here, though, in that they can access a DAZN free trial; Americans have no such luck.

Snooker live stream: Full 2021 World Snooker Championship schedule

The action gets underway tomorrow (Saturday, April 17) and we've got the full schedule for you below:

First round: Saturday, April 17 – Thursday, April 22

Second round: Tuesday, April 20 – Monday, April 26

Quarter-finals: Tuesday, April 27 – Wednesday, April 28

Semi-finals: Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1

Final: Sunday, May 2 – Monday, May 3

Round 1 ties (Best of 19 frames)