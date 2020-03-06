Sling TV free trial is back: How to get it now

Heads up, cord cutters. Sling TV's free trials are back.

New and former customers who sign up for Sling TV between now and March 15 will be able to watch Sling TV Orange + Sling TV Blue for free through March 15. That's Sling TV's biggest package and it includes access to the most channels. It's worth calling out that Sling TV's normal free trial lasts for seven days. So the sooner you sign up for this deal, the more value you'll get out of it.

Sling TV: Orange + Blue package free trial

Sling is offering new and former customers a free trial of its Orange & Blue package. That's Sling's premier package and includes access to the most channels like ESPN CNN, HGTV, Bravo, and more. The free trial only lasts through March 15, so the sooner you sign up for it the more value you'll get out of the offer.View Deal

Sling TV is an attractive option for cord cutters who want to save money and ditch their cable TV package. Their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan costs $35 for the first month and $45 per month after. It includes access to the most channels like CNN, AMC, ESPN, and more. You also get 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage (free) and the ability to record multiple shows at once.

Even better, if you subscribe to two months of Sling TV you'll also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick. In our Sling TV review, we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.

This Sling TV free trial is an excellent way to give the service a spin.