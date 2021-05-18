Shadow and Bone season 2 release date, cast, renewal, Leigh Bardugo interview and more

Shadow and Bone season 2 should be announced any day now. The recent Netflix Original hit owned the Netflix top 10 chart in its early days, hitting the ground running with support from the YA novel’s readership. We wouldn’t be shocked to learn that new audiences are joining in the fun of fawning over Ben Barnes’ brooding performance as The Darkling (yes, it feels wrong, but that’s half the fun).

So, fans of the Small Science and those new to the Grishaverse, we're breaking down everything to know about the (likely) Shadow and Bone season 2. So, not just when we may learn more, but when we could expect the next batch of episodes and who to expect this time around (and new characters who could show up). Plus, since this is an adaptation, we've got plenty of ideas for where Alina will go next.

If you just happened upon Shadow and Bone without having read the source material, the series adapts Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. And since there are ten books in total, we've got plenty of reason to think Shadow and Bone season 2 will happen.

We expect Shadow and Bone season 2 to come out in about 1.5 or more years, but Netflix hasn't officially greenlit the additional episodes. We've instead opted to look at the ample amount of evidence that suggests Netflix will — and then reverse-engineer to figure out the show's return.

Shadow and Bone season 2 renewal

The path to news of a Shadow and Bone season 2 renewal begins with a rumor. A report from What's on Netflix notes that Shadow and Bone season 2 has been approved internally at Netflix, but that the streamer has just yet to announce it.

This is no surprise, given that it's spent a lot of time in the top-10 most watched shows on Netflix lists in the United States and the United Kingdom. And since Stranger Things season 4 looks like one of the last iterations of the series, you know Netflix is looking to build a new batch of winners to keep people subscribed.

Netflix reportedly looks at the first four weeks of a show's run to gauge whether or not it is interested in a new season, so expect news about Shadow and Bone season 2 in late May, about a month or so after the series' April 23 debut. If Shadow and Bone season 2 is greenlit around that time, we would bet on an early 2023 (possibly late 2022) release date, as effects-heavy shows such as this require a bit more time in the oven.

And Shadow and Bone show-runner Eric Heisserer has revealed that he does plan for more seasons. In fact, he's said that there are "exhaustive" plans for Shadow and Bone season 2, that has been on his mind for years.

In an interview with Collider he noted, "It can be far more than three seasons," referencing a previous interview when he claimed his plan was for a trilogy of seasons. Heisserer elaborated, crediting a possibly long run to how "Leigh's just written so many books and there's a lot of ground for us to cover. I feel like this is going to remain strong and healthy even at four seasons and beyond that, who knows? But I feel very nervous talking about that. I feel like I'm the baseball player pointing at the rafters and I have no idea."

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast

Shadow and Bone's major characters are all expected to be back for more. That starts, of course, with Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, who the series basically revolves around. Archie Renaux is also due to return as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov.

Ben Barnes, as brooding General Kirigan, is also expected for Shadow and Bone season 2, after he exited the Shadow Fold in the conclusion of season 1. That episode gave fans a better glimpse into Kirigan's Darkling powers, as he created the Nichevo’ya — a new set of Fold creatures. Making things more complicated for Shadow and Bone season 2, the Nichevo’ya can operate in broad daylight (unlike the Volcra).

Inej, Jesper and Kaz, characters from the Six of Crows duology incorporated a little ealier than they were in the books, are also likely back. That means we can expect Freddy Carter (as Kaz), Amita Suman (as Inej) and Kit Young (as Jesper).

Danielle Gilligan (as Nina) and Calahan Skogman (as Matthias) will also return, and spend a lot of time with Inej, Jesper and Kaz. More on that below. Sujaya Dasgupta is also expected back in the role of Zoya.

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan / The Darkling

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias

Shadow and Bone season 2: Nikolai appearance?

Next to Wylan (more on him below), the most obvious addition for Shadow and Bone season 2 is Nikolai Lantsov. The former king of Ravka seems high on the request list for many, and Shadow and Bone author Leigh Bardugo is among the folks who want the character added.

In an interview with Elle, Bardugo stated "And then Nikolai Lantsov is probably one of my all-time favorite characters to write, enough so that I gave him his own duology. I think he would be hell to cast, but I would absolutely love to see him brought to the screen. He is kind of a very chaotic privateer prince character, and I think he would be a lot of fun."

Shadow and Bone season 2 plot

While Shadow and Bone has already demonstrated a flair for diverting from the books' pathways — incorporating the Six of Crows duology so early — we have a good idea what to expect from Shadow and Bone season 2.

The main crux of the story will show Alina and Mal's separate paths to the Dregs, as they work to keep the former out of Kirigan's hands. Now that Kirigan's got his day-walking Nichevo’ya, though, that may not be so easy.

Ben Barnes told Collider that he thinks Shadow and Bone season 2 will "steer off from the course of the books... I think the character becomes a bit more representative in Alina’s mind of what the darkness is and a bit symbolic and I wanted to keep him as a human being." Of course, he's an actor in Heisserer's show, and admitted that this is just how he wants the series to go. Either way, Shadow and Bone season 2 will likely explore what it's like for Kirigan to be on his own.

Other new characters we may meet include Wylan Van Eck, who joined the Dregs in the book. Heisserer told Collider that there will be "one hundred percent more Wylan," practically guaranteeing it.

Nikolai Lantsov aka Sturnhound, who leads a pirate armada, is also a likely heavy favorite to be added in Shadow and Bone season 2. Nikolai plays a key role in the books, as an ally to Alina and Mal, so it's practically a given.

Shadow and Bone season 2: Leigh Bardugo interview

Speaking with Collider, Bardugo showed how excited she is for Shadow and Bone season 2 without saying "Shadow and Bone season 2."

Her laundry list of characters isn't that long: "For me, the big thing, I want to see Sturmhond, the Privateer. I want to see Wylan, who is the only pro we don't get to see in Season 1. I'd love to see Tolya and Tamar. The problem with seeing your characters brought to life by fabulous actors is that it makes you very greedy, and I would be thrilled to see who we could find to play what are quite challenging roles. There's just so much story."