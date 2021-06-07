Shadow and Bone season 2 confirmed — just announced at Netflix Geeked Week

The first Netflix Geeked Week news just broke — Shadow and Bone season 2 is finally confirmed. The cast broke the news in a clip, but they didn't say when the next season is coming. Grishaverse fans have been waiting for this news for weeks, and it felt like it was taking a little longer than ever.

Today's news comes a short time after the first month of Shadow and Bone being on Netflix (it debuted on April 23), so news was expected, as Netflix usually announces renewals and cancelations about a month after the debut. Shadow and Bone fans are on the winning side of things right now, as Netflix announced it was canceling Jupiter's Legacy last week.

Shadow and Bone season 2 will be comprised of eight all-new one-hour episodes. Showrunner, writer and exec. producer Eric Heisserer said, in a press release, that he is "honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo."

Grishaverse mastermind Leigh Bardugo added “I've been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I'm thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we've barely gotten to visit and I can't wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore."

In previous interviews, Heisserer prepared fans to expect upcoming editions of the series. It all makes sense because of the many Grishaverse books, which give Heisserer a lot of material for what's coming next. He's said he's had "exhaustive" plans for Shadow and Bone season 2 — and that he's been chewing on them in his head for years.

As for how many more seasons, he'd previously said he planned for a trilogy of seasons — but now he's told Collider that "It can be far more than three seasons." As for how many more? He noted "I feel like this is going to remain strong and healthy even at four seasons and beyond that, who knows? But I feel very nervous talking about that. I feel like I'm the baseball player pointing at the rafters and I have no idea."

The cast of Shadow and Bone season 2 is definitely going to grow. Heisserer told Collider that the Dregs will finally get Wylan Van Eck. And he didn't beat around the bush either, declaring the second season will have "one hundred percent more Wylan," though we don't know how much Wylan that means, as the first season had no Wylan.

Nikolai Lantsov the Sturnhound — leader of a pirate armada — is also expected to be added to the show. Alina and Mal will need Nikolai's help.