Selling out fast! Dell XPS 13 deal is lowest price ever right now

This could very well be the best laptop deal we've seen all year.

For a limited time, Dell has its XPS 13 on sale for $799.99. That's a whopping $400 of and the best price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice machine. (No coupons apply to this deal, but it's still an amazing steal).

UPDATE: As of 3:49 pm ET this deal is 45% claimed.

XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell

The XPS 13 (9380) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $800. This config packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an absolute steal at this price!

The XPS 13 (9380) is no stranger to discounts, but on sale — this configuration regularly sells for $899 or $849. Today's deal drops it to an all-time low of $799. (Usually the $799 XPS 13 configurations are limited by either having just 4GB of RAM, a Core i3 CPU, or a hard disk drive instead of an SSD).

The XPS 13 (9380) is an impressive laptop that can handle any task you throw its way. It's regularly on sale, but its price has never dropped this low, especially with this spec sheet.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (2019) and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its strong performance, excellent battery life, and attractive/slim design. Yes, there is a newer version of the XPS 13 (with a 10th-gen Intel CPU), but with these specs, you can rest assured your XPS 13 (9380) is still an amazing machine.