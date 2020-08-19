Second stimulus check for $1,200 could arrive sooner than expected — here’s how

Stimulus check 2 could be coming soon if a new push by Republican Senators to pass a coronavirus relief bill resumes negotiations.

The GOP plans to introduce a smaller, sub-$1 trillion stimulus package that targets key relief initiatives in hopes that it will be agreed upon amid the public statement between the White House and Democratic leaders.

According to Politico (via Fox News), this new includes includes $300 enhanced federal unemployment benefits through December 27. This is both less than the Democrats have insisted on and less than the $400 President Trump enacted in his series of executive orders two week ago.

Although unemployment benefits have been a sticking point for both sides in negotiations, more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the U.S. Postal Service and schools working to reopen for fall education could take priority.

The Politico report did not mention whether a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks for low-earning Americans would be included in the new plan.

However, negotiators appear to agree on distributing another direct payment, meaning framework for the stimulus check 2 amount and stimulus check 2 eligibility could make its way into the GOP's slimmed-down bill.

The Senate ended its last session on August 7, and isn't expected to return to work until after Labor Day in September. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could call back senators to vote on this new legislation, although he hasn't said he intends to do so.

Instead, we're likely looking at negotiations resuming in earnest next month. If the terms of a bill are agreed upon early in the month, the stimulus check 2 date could happen in late September.

Only if a bill is mapped before Congress recess ends and the Senate is called back to vote could the next round of payments come sooner.