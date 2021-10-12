Scream 5 trailer, release date, cast and more

Get ready to Scream. The first trailer for Scream 5 is here and it is terrifying. The revival of the slasher franchise brings back original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox to help a new group of teens stalked by a new Ghostface killer.

Scream 5 will be the first movie in the franchise not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. It is a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, which saw Campbell's Sidney Prescott return to her hometown of Woodsboro to deal with more Ghostface murders. In Scream 5, set 25 years after the original killing spree, Sidney is called back again. And as she knows to well, "it's always someone you know."

Here's everything we know so far about Scream 5.

The Scream 5 release date is set for January 14, 2022. It will open in theaters and no streaming details are available yet. Can't wait? Check out the best scary movies on Hulu.

The Scream revival has had a long road to release. Even before the release of Scream 4 in 2011, Craven began developing two sequels along with screenwriter Kevin Williamson. However, after Craven's death and the combustion of studio The Weinstein Company, the fate of future Scream movies was in limbo.

In November 2019, Spyglass Media Group bought the rights to make a new Scream movie. They hired Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to direct, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick writing the script. Williamson came on board as an executive producer.

Filming took place in Wilmington, N.C. from September through November 2020.

Scream 5 trailer

The Scream 5 trailer, which dropped on Oct. 12, begins much the same way as the original 1996 movie: a teen is at home alone when she receives an ominous phone call. The Ghostface killer is on the line, and even more terrifying, lurking in her home.

The rest of the trailer previews how Sidney Prescott and other characters from the past get involved in helping the new group of teens face off against Ghostface.

Scream 5 cast

The cast of Scream 5 is led by the three original stars who reprise their roles from previous films: Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers.

Sidney no longer lives in Woodboro, while it's unclear if Dewey is still the sheriff or if he and Gale are still married.

Also returning are Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks (a deputy sheriff in Scream 4) and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface.

They are joined by new Scream 5 cast members who play the teens and young adults:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara

Jack Quaid as Richie

Dylan Minnette as Wes

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy

Sonia Ben Ammar as Liv

Mikey Madison as Amber

Mason Gooding as Chad

Kyle Gallner as Vince

Scream 5 catch-up: What happened in Scream 4?

Scream 5 is a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, which takes places on the 15th anniversary of the original Ghostface killings. Sidney returns to Woodsboro to promote her self-help book. The previous day, two high school students had been murdered and evidence is found in Sidney's car, making her a suspect.

Sidney's cousin, Jill Roberts, and Jill's friend receive threatening phone calls. The case is investigated by Dewey, who is now the town sheriff. Despite his disapproval, Dewey's wife Gale also decides to look into the killings on her own.

More murders take place, with Gale getting stabbed in the shoulder at one point. Sidney is racing to protect her Aunt Kate and cousin Jill. However, it turns out that there are actually two Ghostface killers — and one of them is Jill! The other is a high school movie fanatic named Charlie Walker. Jill covets Sidney's fame, while Charlie is obsessed with following the tropes of slasher flicks.

Jill turns on Charlie and kills him, then stabs Sidney. She also stabs herself, in an attempt to frame her ex-boyfriend as Ghostface. When Sidney survives, Jill sneaks into her hospital room to finish her off, but she's found by Dewey, Gale and deputy Judy Hicks. When Jill able to subdue them, it's up to Sidney to shoot and kill her.