Samsung Galaxy S21 deal: Here's how you can save $700

Yesterday saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is available to pre-order right now. It seems like Samsung really wants people to upgrade, especially if they own a Galaxy S20 , so it’s being incredibly generous with the trade-in deals.

You can currently get $700 off the cost of a new Galaxy S21 if you trade in your old Galaxy S20. That’s more than you’d likely get selling it yourself, and means you'd be able to pick up a standard Galaxy S21 for just $100; that's a pretty fantastic deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save $700 when you trade-in @ Samsung

If you're still rocking a Samsung Galaxy S20, but want to upgrade to the latest model, Samsung will give you $700 off if you hand over your old model. Whether it's the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra, as long as it works and isn't cracked, this deal could be yours.View Deal

It doesn’t matter which Galaxy S20 you have, it seems, since the S20, Galaxy S20 Plus , and Galaxy S20 Ultra are all valued at $700 if you trade-in. You just need to make sure that the phone starts up and works normally, with no cracks or issues with the camera or screen.

That shouldn’t be too difficult, considering the Galaxy S20’s age, but you can still redeem $550 against a new phone if the screen is cracked. Which is still a reasonably generous deal.

You can also get $700 if you trade-in a working Samsung Galaxy Note 20 , Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, or one of the four iPhone 12 models Apple released last year. They are all much newer than the Galaxy S20, which means it’s not quite as good value, but if you’re not happy with your purchase this is one way to try and minimize your losses.

Sadly Samsung’s generosity isn’t available globally. In the U.K. the most you’ll get for a trade-in is £550 for a Galaxy Fold , Z Flip , or iPhone 11 Pro Max . The S20 Ultra or S20 Plus will only get you £450, and there’s no option to trade in either an iPhone 12 or the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The people who opted for the Galaxy S20 without 5G get the rawest deal, since that’s only worth £350 in trade-in credit -- the same as the two-year-old Galaxy S10 Plus .

It’s not clear why Samsung is being so generous in the U.S. and not elsewhere. But this offer is available, and if you’re a Galaxy S20 owner thinking of upgrading, then you definitely can’t afford to miss out.