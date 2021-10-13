Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is October 20 — what to expect

After a product-packed Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event back in August in which the Korean phone maker announced the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4, surely it was fully tapped out on reveals for the remainder of the 2021. Well, that may not be the case.

Samsung has revealed that there's a Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event set to take place later this month on October 20. It'll stream live on Samsung's YouTube channel, beginning at 10 a.m. E.T. Unfortunately, Samsung gave little detail on what we can expect later this month, meaning that all we can do now is speculate.

It would be uncharacteristically early for Samsung to announce its upcoming Galaxy S22. While rumors do point to the phone releasing in late February, ahead of Mobile World Congress 2022, to announce a phone four months in advance would be strategically odd. That is, unless Samsung somehow was able to push the release date forward significantly and overcome some component shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's also unlikely that Samsung would announce a new foldable, wearable or headphones as it recently release all three last month.

Now, Samsung is a giant conglomerate and does touch multiple facets of everyday technology, from televisions to refrigerators. Heck, in Korea, Samsung even offers life insurance. It's completely possible that Samsung wants to throw this Part 2 event to highlight upcoming appliances and other electronics not related to phones.

Samsung also has a presence in the laptop space, but its machines seldom gather the attention of tech enthusiasts. Perhaps Samsung is wanting to reinvent its image in this category or some other.

Or, Samsung may want to jump into a completely new category like gaming. For example, Lenovo is rumored to be working on a handheld Android gaming device called the Legion Play that could take on both the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED.

Regardless of what is announced, be sure to tune in to Tom's Guide for a live blog and other coverage around the event when it goes live later this month.