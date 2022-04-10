Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get this huge camera upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already been tipped to get a sizeable camera upgrade when it arrives, but it now seems that the change could be more significant than originally predicted.

Just last week we heard rumblings that the rumored handset would improve upon the Z Fold 3's relatively weak camera performance by inheriting the camera setup from the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. However, leaker Dohyun Kim — who has some pedigree with accurate Samsung leaks — believes the company will go one better.

“Galaxy Z Fold4 108MP Camera,” he wrote, in a succinct tweet (opens in new tab) that’s hard to misinterpret.

Given the regular S22 and S22 Plus have a 10MP main sensor, a jump to the high-resolution 108MP camera from the S22 Ultra would be a big deal — assuming this leak proves to be accurate, of course.

A big upgrade, but a plausible one?

On one hand, this makes perfect sense. The Galaxy Z Fold series is Samsung’s most expensive flagship, and it’s therefore a bit strange that it doesn’t have as capable a camera as a phone that’s some $600 cheaper. Yes, it would undoubtedly make a pricy phone even more expensive, but if you’re spending $1,799 on a smartphone, then we can probably assume that cost isn’t your main concern.

But the reason why I’m a touch skeptical about this latest development isn’t to do with price: it’s about bulk and weight. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is many things, but compact it isn’t — which is hardly surprising, given it’s essentially a tablet and phone in one.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its advanced and complicated camera array, is also bulky: a good 0.1 inches thicker than the other S22 handsets, and 1-2 ounces heavier, depending on the model. Not all of that will be down to the camera, of course, but much of it seems to be, given the Ultra version of the S21 was similarly chunky relative to its siblings.

Would Samsung really make its next foldable even bulkier just to keep up with the photography performance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra? It’s possible, but it seems like a stretch when rivals like Oppo (and maybe OnePlus) are making foldables more appealingly compact.

We’ll probably find out in early fall, when we expect Samsung’s next line of foldables to launch, possibly alongside a mysterious new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.