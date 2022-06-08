Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could get a huge storage upgrade

You are already likely to get a spacious display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 thanks to its folding form factor. But now we're hearing that the internal storage may be just as roomy.

According to SamMobile (opens in new tab)'s sources, Samsung is going to offer a 1TB storage version of the Z Fold 4. That would be double what you can currently spec for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the same as the maximum available storage that you can get in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As apps get larger and photos and videos more detailed, users need more storage space on their devices to hold it all. And with microSD card slots becoming increasingly rare, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 unlikely to get one after three generations of Fold without microSD support, having the option to add even more built-in storage will be welcomed among the most intensive phone users.

With that much storage, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would make the ideal device for someone looking to combine their phone and tablet in one. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already makes this a possibility with its 7.6-inch internal display and S Pen compatibility, but adding extra capacity would mean you have space for effectively two devices' worth of files in one.

Sure, this 1TB option would likely cost a lot of money. The 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 retails for $1,899/£1,699/AU$2,649.00, so doubling that storage would no doubt add another hundred dollars/pounds at least. However, given buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 and a Galaxy Tab S8 would cost $1,500 combined for just 256GB of total storage, even a two-grand Z Fold 4 could still arguably be a bargain if you're looking to completely refresh your gadget loadout.

Looking at the current rumors, we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its little sibling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrive in August. When the Z Fold 4 breaks cover, look out for the rumored new squatter design, upgraded cameras and a less visible display crease as well as the tipped 1TB edition.