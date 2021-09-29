Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reportedly explodes — here’s what we know

You may have heard reports that a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has exploded, which is obviously not a good thing. Especially after the exploding Galaxy Note 7 debacle.

Fortunately, at this stage there doesn't seem much to worry about. The phone in question, owned by Chad Christian, reportedly exploded as he packaged it up to send to Samsung for repair. The phone had apparently suffered damage after falling off his bike.

Christian claimed to be preparing the damaged phone to send back to Samsung, when it started smoking and “blew up." An accompanying video shows the damaged phone smoking quite profusely, though remains largely intact.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 blew up on me when I was getting ready to box it up. Had to throw it in the garage. Definitely had some integrity damage. Can you imagine if it did this in shipping 🙁

This isn’t likely to be a repeat of the Galaxy Note 7, which had a tendency to ‘explode’ and smoke in much the same way. But in that instance it was a very widespread issue, one that led to Samsung redesigning the phone — but to no avail. The company ended up recalling every single note 7 device, at a reported cost of $5 billion.

But Christian himself believes that this is a “one and done” issue. The fact the phone was already damaged would corroborate that, and the whole incident suggests that the damage was not just skin-deep.

For the record this phone (which I just came back from a Samsung repair center where they said to just mail it in for replacement) fell off my bike a week or so ago. I am sure it had integrity damage which caused this. I don't suspect this is a Note 7 type issue….

It’s an important reminder to always buy a case for your phone, because they are remarkably fragile things. Samsung claims that the Z Fold 3 is the most durable foldable, but it's still susceptible to damage when dropped.

It doesn’t matter how careful you are; your phone is likely to take a tumble at some point. The very least you can do is wrap it in a case to try and minimize the resulting damage. The last thing you want is for your phone to end up so badly damaged it starts smoking.