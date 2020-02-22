Samsung Galaxy Z Flip shortages likely as coronavirus shuts down factory

Samsung’s new foldable phone is about to get even harder to get.

The factory that makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold has been shut down until at least Monday, February 24, after an employee was diagnosed with coronavrius.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung is shutting down a smartphone plant in Gumi City, South Korea. The infected employee is reportedly "a member of the wireless division that’s in charge of smartphone production." Reuters has also confirmed the shutdown.

There are more than 430 coronavirus patients already in South Korea, according to CNN, and more than 220 new infections were reported 24 hours.

South Korea’s prime minister, Chung Sye-kyun, says that the country is entering a “grave situation.”

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has already been hard to find in the U.S., as many retailers have been out of stock of the foldable phone. Best Buy currently says that it will be getting in more Galaxy Z Flips soon.

The SamMobile report also says that those who have come in contact with the infected employee have been quarantined.

As of now the plan is to close the Gumi City factory for the weekend, but those plans could vey well change if more become infected.

The good news for Samsung is that Samsung’s factory in Gumi "accounts for a small portion of its total smartphone production," according to Reuters. Samsung makes most of its smartphones in Vietnam and India.

But if you were hoping to get your hands on the Galaxy Z Flip, you'll likely have to wait longer now.