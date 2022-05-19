Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 set to get a solid performance boost

Claimed benchmarks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 show how it could have Galaxy S22 Ultra-beating power

Unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, partially open from the front and back
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's performance could blow past not just the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but also the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, based on benchmarks spotted by leaker Ice Universe.

Those benchmarks, taken from the CPU-stressing Geekbench 5, are for an Android 12 phone named "samsung SM-F721U," running an unnamed ARM-based CPU. Ice Universe asserts that this phone is the Z Flip 4, and that chipset is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, something that we've heard rumored before as powering Samsung's new foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Accompanied with 8GB RAM, the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 4 scored 1,277 points on the single-core test and 3,642 points on the multi-core test. 

In comparison, the Galaxy S22, which uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB RAM, scored 1,204 and 3,348 points respectively. And the Galaxy S22 Plus, scored 1,214 and 3,361 points when we tested it. So the Galaxy Z Flip 4 seemingly has the edge in performance. It seems set to beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 1,240 and 3,392 Geekbench 5 scores, although the 12GB version of the S22 Ultra may have scored higher. 

So, as one might expect, the new chip appears to offer a nice performance increase to the Z Flip 4. More processing power is good, particularly if you are into smartphone gaming or multitask a lot on big-screened phones. 

But there are other changes rumored for the Z Flip 4 that we're more interested in. For example, the claims of a larger outer display and a bigger battery sound like much more valuable features for a typical user. 

Based on previous years, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, alongside the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4, should arrive around August. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chip too if the Z Flip 4 does, and is also rumored to come with a more comfortable screen aspect ratio and improvements to the rear cameras.

