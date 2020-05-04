Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 leak reveals a major upgrade

The Galaxy Z Flip 2 could be getting a welcome upgrade to better justify its ultra-premium price. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first foldable flip-phone came out without major design flaws, and its sequel could be getting a much-needed extra camera.

The source is two patents, found on EUIPO by LetsGoDigital, which then created the renders you see here. There are two versions: the first with the cameras oriented horizontally like the current Galaxy Z Flip, and the second with them arranged vertically more like Samsung's other smartphones. The internal camera remains inside a central punch-hole.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Adding an extra camera to the right of the existing pair of cameras makes sense in that it evolves from the existing design, but it does mean that the external "cover screen" gets even smaller than it already is. The vertical version seems like the way to go, as it leaves more space for the external display to expand, allowing it to show more useful information while the Galaxy Z Flip is closed.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

We'd expect this third camera to be a telephoto lens, since the current Galaxy Z Flip already has a 12MP main and 12MP ultrawide lens. It would be fantastic if it got the 48MP 10x hybrid zoom system from the Galaxy S20 Ultra , but it may well be the 3x optical zoom 64MP sensor that is used on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus .