Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launches August 5

Samsung is one step closer to launching its latest smartwatch.

The Korean tech giant will release its Galaxy Watch Active 2 on Aug. 5, Samsung confirmed to investors on Tuesday (July 30). Samsung didn't say how it will announce the device, but said that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be showcased at 10 a.m. ET that day.

According to the rumors, Samsung is planning a round design for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and might offer an ECG feature that's similar to the Apple Watch Series 4. Samsung might also a 4G LTE version of the device in addition to a Bluetooth model.

Adding a 4G LTE version could prove to be one of the most important additions to the device, allowing you to stream music and perform other tasks without having to lug around your smartphone.

To whet your appetite a bit more, Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a teaser video showcasing the Galaxy Active 2 alongside its new Galaxy Tab S6. The video only showed the devices in shadows, but the watch clearly has a round screen and a more traditional watch-like design.

Samsung didn't say in the video which features we can expect or how much it'll cost. Alas, we'll need to wait until next week to find that out.