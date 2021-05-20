Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leak reveals big redesign — and much more power

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 details have just been leaked, and it sounds like there are big changes coming both inside and out.

Leaker Ice Universe posted some interesting morsels of info on Twitter relating to the Galaxy Watch Active 4, the sports-focused model of the Galaxy Watch 4 range. Although there look to be some big design changes, users will also get a fresh powerful chipset to run the watch, and a new operating system to use it with.

At the top of UI's list is "TizenWear OS." This confusing name, IU explained in a follow-up tweet, refers to how the two operating systems will be integrated for the first time on a Galaxy Watch. Wear OS will be at the core of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4, but there will be a Samsung-style skin on top. Google and Samsung just announced this a couple of days ago at Google I/O, but we don't know the specifics of how this will look and perform yet.

The new OS after Wear OS integrates Tizen OSMay 19, 2021 See more

IU claims the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will feature a new 5nm processor, which could give the smartwatch a notable boost in power. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and all previous Galaxy Watches used 10nm chipsets, so we should also see a big power efficiency as well as performance with the new chip.

As for design, IU gives us a few details there too. They mention a flat 2D glass face, instead of the curved 2.5D glass of other Galaxy Watches, and narrow bezels with what's likely a titanium alloy body. It sounds quite different from the previous rounded Galaxy Watch Active models, but should remain tough enough to deal with the sports and outdoor activities it's designed to track.

In response to IU's tweet, other leakers had more to add about the Galaxy Watch Active 4. One by the name of Chun claimed there will also be a larger battery, while Yogesh explained that the bezels will be narrowed because of improved display drivers, but otherwise the design is identical to the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

One other big feature that previous rumors and leaks have mentioned was blood glucose monitoring, also rumored to be coming to the Apple Watch 7. However the latest on that is that blood glucose monitoring won't be coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 after all.

We're anticipating the new Galaxy Watches to appear in July or August (according to one set of leaks). Or failing that this fall, alongside Samsung's two new foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

