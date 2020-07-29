Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 unboxing video reveals stunning Apple Watch 6 rival

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has appeared in yet another unofficial hands-on video, this one showing us a full unboxing of the new smartwatch..

The publisher of this video is YouTuber The Mobile Central (via SamMobile), and the watch was apparently sourced from a retailer somewhere in the United Arab Emirates. Based on this video and other leaks, the Apple Watch 6 has a sleek rival on its hands.

Coming in a plainly-designed and skinny box, accompanied only by Samsung's documentation and a USB charging cradle, this version of the Galaxy Watch 3 is the 41mm Mystic Bronze-colored model with a leather strap. Samsung will also sell a bigger 45mm version, which seems like it will be necessary since The Mobile Central complains that he had difficulty getting the smaller watch size to fit.

In addition to this bronze/leather combination, we've also seen a black/leather version for both this size and for the larger 45mm Galaxy Watch 3. There may well be other colors and strap materials offered, too, but there's been no leaks to confirm that yet.

After setting up the watch, we get a look at the new version of Tizen OS that Samsung has made for the watch. There's a nice simple-looking clock face, an activity/fitness window, and other watch apps, which you can either swipe through or navigate by twisting the watch's bezel. The bezel was a key design feature of the original Galaxy Watch, and apparently it feels much better to use here than it did on the original.

Based on the leaks we've seen, the Apple Watch 6 will likely feature the same square design as the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 4, though the new smartwatch may feature a more efficient microLED display. The Galaxy Watch 3 looks more like a real watch, which some may prefer.

There's also different watch faces shown towards the end of the video, if you want something with more complications for extra information. Since the watch will have features such as sleep tracking, workout tracking and sleep monitoring, these will all likely be things you can add to the watch face to customize it to your needs.

Expect to see the Galaxy Watch 3 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. It won't be there alone, as it's the time we're also hoping to see the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Tab S7 make their first official appearances, too.