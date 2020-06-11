Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could arrive earlier than the Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, now believed to be called the Galaxy Watch 3, will be unveiled as the Samsung's next-generation smartwatch as soon as next month, according to a new report.

SamMobile, a site credited several recent Samsung leaks, said that the company's upcoming wearables will be announced in July prior to the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event on August 5. This includes the fitness-focused Galaxy Buds X (now called Galaxy Buds Live) and the Galaxy Watch 3.

The report from SamMobile also mentions potential pricing and bundle promotions for the aforementioned wireless Buds Live, but doesn't shed light on how much the Galaxy Watch 3 could cost.

When it first debuted, the original Samsung Galaxy Watch started at $329.99. It's possible Samsung will maintain this price point, but with rumors of a rotating bezel and titanium finish, it could also bump up the cost to that of the Apple Watch. The newest Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399, for comparison.

It's suspected the next-generation Apple Watch 6 will adopt the pricing of its predecessor. We're sure Samsung has factored that into its tactics to challenge Apple for the best smartwatches title.

And if SamMobile's report of a July launch proves true, Samsung will certainly beat Apple to the market. The Apple Watch 6 isn't coming until September at the earliest.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will sport a Gorilla Glass DX display, GPS, 8GB of storage and 5ATM-rated water resistance. The Watch 3 might also steal the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2's new blood-pressure monitoring feature, and could have a bigger battery than its predecessor.