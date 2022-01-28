Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra notch, S Pen and more revealed in new leaked renders

It's probably not long until we get an official Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 announcement, but if you wanted to see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from all angles right now, we've got the leak for you.

This combination of renders was sent out in a Leakmail newsletter by leaker Evan Blass. He's had some trouble leaking Samsung renders on his usual Twitter feed due to copyright action, hence the images coming via email.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Seeing the different angles on the front of the tablet makes the camera notch very obvious. Yes, that's right, we're back in 2017. The Tab S8 Ultra is thought to come with two front cameras, a main one and an ultrawide one, which Samsung decided couldn't fit in the slim bezel. It's just as well that the display is tipped to measure a substantial 14.6 inches.

Looking at the back of the renders shows the same kind of darker, metallic stripe we saw on the Galaxy Tab S7 and other premium Samsung tablets. It's one of the storage points for the included S Pen, as well as the sides of the tablet. At the top of that stripe, we see another two cameras, thought to be another main/ultrawide pair.

Speaking of the S Pen, it's also visible in these renders. It looks a lot like S Pens we've seen Samsung bundle in with tablets before, but it's rumored that Samsung has been working on new, lower latency S Pens for the Galaxy S22, so perhaps we'll see similar advancements here too.

Finally, there are the side views, which show how thin the tablet may be. While we can't get a ruler out to check, rumors tell us the Tab S8 Ultra could be just 5.5mm (0.2 inches) thick, which is impressively slim given all the hardware that's apparently been stuffed into it, including an apparent 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

It's likely that the Galaxy Tab S8 series, including the Ultra, will appear at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on Feb. 9 along with the S22. So, if you're also entranced by Samsung's new huge tablet, you have just over a week to wait until we see its official debut.