Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 release date, specs, price and rumors

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 rumor mill is billowing smoke as Samsung works to improve one of the best tablets you can buy. Not long after the release of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite , that slate looks to get a big brother that offers an even larger screen, and many more perks (including 5G).

While the Galaxy Tab S7 is likely to focus on productivity, the success of the S6 Lite may encourage Samsung to switch gears. What will the company do to convince shoppers to fork over hundreds more? It could start with a bigger screen — something could make the next Tab a formidable iPad rival.

Here are all of the rumors and leaks we’ve heard about the Galaxy Tab S7, plus a few ideas for what it needs to properly improve against the Galaxy Tab S6.

Multiple tech news outlets estimate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is likely coming in August 2020. Samsung is expected to hold a virtual Unpacked event, which will likely see the debut of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 .

The Galaxy Tab S6 launched around the same time last year, in August 2019. It was not a part of a major press event, though. Considering how the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was released without nary a live stream, it would not be shocking to see Samsung announce the tablet via press release. That's how Apple unveiled the iPad Pro 2020 .

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 price

No pricing details have leaked, but we expect Samsung to price the Galaxy Tab S7 lower than the entry-level iPad Pro ($799) — but a smidge higher than the $649 Tab S6. That's because the Galaxy S20 ($999) was more expensive than the Galaxy S10 ($899), by a small margin. Expect the Tab S7 to cost as much as $749, but possibly as low as $699.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs

In terms of processing power, the Galaxy Tab S7 should have the speedy and modern Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU. The Galaxy Tab S-line has often used the same processors as the most recent Samsung phones, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-based Galaxy Note 10. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S20 uses the Snapdragon 865 processor.

(Image credit: Future)

I'd also expect Samsung to employ its smooth 120Hz display technology inside the Galaxy Tab S7. Not only does Apple's iPad Pro already offer this technology, it's also in the Galaxy S20 phone as well.

Expect faster connectivity from the Tab S7. Not only is it expected to have 5G (more on that below), but the slate is rumored to adopt the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Oh, and the Galaxy Tab S7 could be joined by a larger sibling, if a new rumor is to be believed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Much like how Apple makes 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets, Samsung is rumored to be putting together both the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 and a 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. This rumor comes from SamMobile .

A larger screen size makes a lot of sense for the productivity-minded DeX mode, which Samsung used in the Galaxy Tab S6 to make it more like a laptop, giving more space for windowed and split-screen Android apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G

The Galaxy Tab S7 should be able to stream faster than any other tablet out there. We've seen reports that the Galaxy Tab S7 will feature 5G connectivity , which Apple is expected to inject into the iPad Pro either this fall or next year (the latter seems more likely, as we already got an updated iPad Pro this year).

Expect to pay a little bit more to get the Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G. Currently, when customizing the Galaxy Tab S6 on Samsung.com, you spend another $80 to get a cellular version of the tablet, bumping its price from $649 to $729.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 vs S6: Outlook

Looking at existing rumors for the Galaxy Tab S7, I'm happy to see the potential for a bigger screen and 5G. The former would help the tablet for productivity with both more screen real estate and enabling a larger and less-cramped keyboard (an issue some had with the Galaxy Tab S6). The latter is a good piece of future-proofing.

That being said, we have other wants for the Galaxy S7. Primarily, this tablet needs better battery life. The Galaxy Tab S6 only lasted 8 hours and 58 minutes on a single charge, which is much less endurance than we saw from the iPad (11:58), iPad Pro (10:16) and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (12:40).

(Image credit: Future)

And one more thing, Samsung. Can you give the Tab S7 a headphone jack? Limiting headphone listening to Bluetooth-only is no fun, no matter what Apple says about its courage. The Tab S6 Lite has the headphone jack and costs only $349. The Tab S7 is likely going to be more expensive, and should have everything found in its cheaper sibling — and more.