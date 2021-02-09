Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: $300 off this excellent iPad alternative

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 releasing last fall, it’s no surprise that Samsung is looking to clear out its inventory of the previous Galaxy Tab S6 models. What is a shock however is that the tech giants are willing to sell a tablet that still holds its own at such a steep discount.

Right now on Samsung’s own web store, you can pick up a Galaxy Tab S6 256GB for $429.99, that’s a mammoth $300 off the usual price of $730. Alternatively, if you have a device to trade in, you can get the Tab S6 for as low as $319.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 256GB: was $730 now $430 @ Samsung

It may be a generation old, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is still a fantastic buy. The included S Pen is the real star of the show, and at $300 off there really hasn't been a better time to buy. It's on clearance so this deal probably won't stick around long. View Deal

Released in summer 2019, the Galaxy Tab S6 was billed as an Apple iPad Pro killer and it certainly delivered on that promise, with a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor powering it and a vibrant 10.5 Super AMOLED screen — it’s a tablet we still recommend to this day.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is packed with additional features as well including a fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and front/rear cameras, clocking in at 13MP and 5MP respectively.

While we found the removal of the headphone port irksome in 2019, wireless headphones are so affordable and ubiquitous now that it’s a minor inconvenience at best - plus the tablet’s own speakers are decent enough that you might not even bother with headphones.

The biggest selling point of the Galaxy Tab S6 however is the inclusion of an S Pen. Forget finicky touch typing, whenever you want to jot something down just pick up the stylus and write away.

If you’ve got some artistic flair you can download a whole myriad of apps that will allow you to create works of art on your tablet — or you can just use it to doodle stick figures if you’re artistically challenged!

Once you’ve used an S Pen you’ll struggle to go back to a mobile device that doesn’t support the accessory, and getting one thrown in at no additional cost makes this an extremely attractive package.

If you’re keen on a new Samsung tablet but would prefer the latest model why not check out our Galaxy Tab S7 review , or take a look at our rundown of the month's best tablet sales right now.