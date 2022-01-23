Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: The biggest differences to expect

While our Google Pixel 6 Pro review lavished the high-end Android handset, it looks like there could be a big showdown between the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro, when the latter is released in February.

Google’s new flagship offered a significant upgrades over the Pixel 5. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks set to not only improve upon the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but also be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note series.

With a stand-out design, custom Tensor chip and a trio of excellent cameras, the Pixel 6 Pro is brilliant. But the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have a slick Note-like design with S Pen support and a quintet of cameras nearly integrated into the phone’s body.

While we can’t confirm what exactly the Galaxy S22 Ultra has, going by the leaks we can get an idea of how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro might measure up against each other.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro specs (rumored)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (rumored) Google Pixel 6 Pro Display 6.8-inch AMOLED, QHD 6.71-inch P-OLED, QHD Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive 120Hz adaptive Rear cameras 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x optical telephoto, 10MP 10x optical telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP 4x optical telephoto Front camera 40MP 11MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 Tensor chip RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 45W 23W Colors Black, white, green, red Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny

We should preface this section by saying that we don't know for certain the hardware in the S22 Ultra, so this comparison is based on what we've heard from reliable rumors and leaks.

Putting aside RAM and storage, which we’d say is more than adequate for both phones, things get more complicated when we look at the chips powering the phones.

The Pixel 6 has an in-house Google Tensor chip; it performs well but isn’t exactly a benchmark king, even when compared to the Snapdragon 888. But pure performance isn't the Tensor chip’s calling card, rather it offers an end-to-end AI pipeline that links hardware processing to software machine learning. As a result, the Pixel 6 Pro is a smart smartphone, with features such as live translation, and it's likely to get smarter as Google improves and updates its software.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra on the other hand will have a pure flagship chipset in the U.S., with it set to sport Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That chip offers a new Kryo CPU that’s 20% faster performance than the Snapdragon 888 and sucks up 30% less power. On the graphics side, Qualcomm says the Adreno GPU will offer a 30% speed boost while being 25% more efficient than its predecessor.

Given the Tensor chip can’t beat the Snapdragon 888, the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s new Snapdragon silicon will have the edge in pure performance.

But in the U.K. and other countries, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to have the new Exynos 2200 chip with its Xclipse 920 GPU. That’s a graphics processor built on AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU architecture, which is the same tech that underpins the GPUs in the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As such, we can expect some seriously impressive graphic rendering and gaming performance from Galaxy S22 Ultra phones with the chip. And that would see it not only beat the Pixel 6 Pro but potentially the U.S. and Chinese version of the Ultra phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro price and availability

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is predicted to be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, which means it’s set to start at $1,299, when it goes on sale supposedly on Feb. 24; we expect the phone to be officially revealed on Feb. 9 at the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event.

Not only can you buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro today, it’s also priced at a very appealing $899. And with an impressive specs list, Android 12 and Google’s Pixel Launcher, with the Pixel-only features it offers, the Pixel 6 Pro looks like it’ll be a winner when it comes to pure value.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro design and display

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

As mentioned the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been tipped to have a design inspired by the seemingly defunct Galaxy Note series. That means it should be squarer and flatter than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, yet still have a 6.8-inch display with curved edges, a punch-hole selfie camera, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It’s se to to get very bright, however, with a max brightness of peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

Around the back, the Contour Cut camera module has apparently been swapped for integrating the five rear cameras into the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s glass back. That promises to make for a neater design, though expect the cameras to still stick out a little.

A built-in S Pen holder is also expected, such as that we’ve seen in the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In short, expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be the Note phone some of us have been waiting for.

(Image credit: Unbox Therapy)

From the front, the Pixel 6 Pro arguably looks similar to the renders and dummy units of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that we’ve seen so far. That’s because it features a 6.71-inch display, with an upper-center situated selfie camera. And it also has a 120Hz refresh rate that will scale down to 10Hz when high refresh isn't needed, saving battery.

The screen and overall shape of the Pixel 6 Pro is set to be slightly curvier than that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And with a peak tested brightness of 842 nits, the Pixel 6 Pro looks like it’ll lose out to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

(Image credit: Future)

Around the back, the Pixel 6 Pro has a trio of camera in a big black rectangular bar. This stick out from the back and present a aesthetic that may be polarising for some. We rather like it as it’s distinct and also provided a form of lip for people to rest their fingers against to prevent the phones glossy back from slipping out of their hands.

All things considered, both phones have and look to have an eye-catching design; beauty is in the eye of the beholder so it’ll be up to Android phone fans to decide which they prefer.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro cameras

(Image credit: Yogesh Brar/Twitter)

The Pixel 6 Pro’s camera suite comprises a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom and an 11MP front-facing camera. It’s a solid upgrade over both the Pixel 5 and the standard Google Pixel.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have the same camera array as the Galaxy S21 Ultra only with upgraded sensors and capabilities. As such it’ll apparently sport a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical telephoto zoom and a 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom; selfie duties are expected to be handled by a 40MP camera.

On paper, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has Google’s phone beat, but there’s more to smartphone photography than megapixel counts. Google is one of the best at computational photography, as seen with how the Pixel 6 Pro performs in our round up of the best camera phones. Its smart processing leads to contrast-heavy, detailed shots, class-leading night time shots, and solid zoom and ultrawide capabilities.

(Image credit: Future)

However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra was the zoom king, and we expect the S22 Ultra to follow in its footsteps.

The new Ultra is also tipped to have an AI enhancement mode for the 108MP camera which could lead to more detail and brightness from its shots, as well as a Super Clear Lens; what that’ll do hasn’t been detailed, but it could be a move by Samsung to reduce glare and reflections in photos.

We suspect Samsung will have also worked on improving its computational photography to produce improved photography, likely refining the processing of portrait shots to preserve more detail in human faces and perhaps curtail some color oversaturation.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

In terms of pure smarts, with the likes of Magic Eraser, which allows objects and people to be neatly erased from photos, as well as the Motion Mode, the Pixel 6 Pro looks like it has the edge.

But when it comes to video, the Pixel 6 Pro is still limited to 4K capture, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have 8K recording like its predecessor, trump the Pixel phone. Ultimately, both phones aren't likely to leave you disappointed with photos and video capture, which one you prefer will probably come down to your tastes.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro battery life and charging

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

Rumors have the Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to have a 5,000 mAh or 4,855 mAh battery pack. It’s predecessor had a 5,000 mAh battery and in our web surfing over 5G tests, the S21 Ultra lasted 11 hours and 25 minutes of web surfing over 5G in our tests in 60Hz mode, and 10:07 in adaptive mode. We’d expect the S22 Ultra to match that or beat it, likely with a more efficient chip and smarter battery management.

The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 5,000 mAh battery that delivers 7 hours and 55 minutes in its 60Hz mode and 7 hours and 49 minutes in the adaptive mode. As such, we’d expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to be the winner on battery life.

The same could be true of charging, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to be adopting 45W charging. Comparatively, the Pixel 6 Pro uses a 23W charger; it delivers fast charging, but is hardly speedy on sucking up electrical juice when compared to the likes of the Oppo Find X3 Pro with its 65W charging.

Wireless charging for the Pixel 6 Pro is set as 23 watts with the Pixel Stand accessory and 12 watts with Qi charging. But 25W wireless charging has been tipped for the Galaxy S22 range , meaning the S2 Ultra could be the winner here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro software and special features

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

As mentioned, the Pixel 6 Pro is a very smart phone, with Tensor chip-powered on-device speech recognition, translation and other AI-powered features such as Live Transcribe and Live Translate. Its smart camera features are also excellent.

We don’t expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to compete here. But with Samsing having the likes of DeX, which can run compatible Galaxy devices into pseudo Chrome OS-like desktop experiences, a suite of app provided in partnership with the likes of Microsoft, and S Pen support, all in its arsenal, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could end up being the more feature-rich phone.

That’s not always a good thing, as it can lead to a fussy user interface with a lot of extra apps. But Samsung has done a lot to mitigate this with One UI, which is much cleaner and more logical to use than the TouchWiz interface of Galaxy phones from several generations ago.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro outlook

(Image credit: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

We’d need to test both phones side-by-side before we come to any solid conclusions, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra is looking set to not only challenge the Pixel 6 Pro but also the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great phone, and if you want the best Android experience as seen in Google’s eyes, then it’s the phone to get; especially now that some software gremlins have been purged. A lot of the Pixel 6 Pro’s appeal comes from a suite of standard flagships specs, mixed in with the best version of Android around, smart features and killer cameras.

But the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as the device to fill the boots of the Note phones, could be a do-everything flagship phone with plenty of power and features to not only appeal to Samsung fans but also people in the market for one of the best Android phones around. Time will tell, but if the rumors pan out, we expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to find a place our best phones list rather soon.