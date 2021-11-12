Samsung Galaxy S22 screen leak reveals Galaxy S22 Ultra's transformation

As the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch edges closer we're getting a clearer picture of how the Galaxy S22 Ultra will stand out. And it looks like good news for Galaxy Note fans.

Ice Universe has published a tweet showing glass screen panels or protectors, which they claim are for the Galaxy S22. These panels support other rumors we've heard, including those claiming big changes for the new flagship series.

Most obvious in this image is the size difference between the panels. As with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 series, there are three sizes expected for the Galaxy S22, starting with the smallest 6.1-inch Galaxy S22, going up to 6.5 inches for the Galaxy S22 Plus (or Pro) and ending with the 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra. This would be a decrease for the regular and Plus models.

Comparison of screen size and R angle of S22, S22 +, S22 Ultra pic.twitter.com/TMnQFUnBQGNovember 12, 2021 See more

The other big thing to spot is the slight difference in the corners of the displays. The two smaller panels have rounded edges, typical of Galaxy S series phones. However, the largest phone has sharper right-angled corners. This fits in with previous rumors about these displays, but there's more to it than that.

Samsung's Galaxy Note phones feature squared-off corners, presumably as a way of differentiating its stylus-first operation compared to the touchscreen-only Galaxy S. However, Samsung neglected to launch a Note this year, while also introducing stylus compatibility to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Adding square corners to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as a built-in stylus this time (according to other rumors) seems to confirm that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the replacement for the Galaxy Note.

There's more to look forward to than just new screen sizes and styluses on the S22 line. We'll be getting a new chipset of some kind, be it the AMD-powered and Samsung-built Exynos 2200 or the new Snapdragon 898 chip from Qualcomm. We will also see a few camera upgrades for the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, and perhaps a new detail mode for the 108MP sensor on the Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will share the same camera resolutions as the S21 Ultra, but we're expecting the sensors will be swapped out for new improved versions.

As for a launch date, the current best guess is February. While we'd expected Samsung to launch the phone in January, that launch period is instead thought to belong to the long-delayed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.