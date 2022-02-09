Samsung Galaxy S22 just got a huge last-minute leak from Amazon

today's the day of Samsung's latest Galaxy Unpacked event where we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 range unveiled, so of course there are last-minute leaks. The most prominent one is a huge leak from Amazon that reveals pricing, specs and a release date.

A now-removed Amazon Australia page for the phone advertising it (in a bundle with the Echo Show 8), which was tipped off to Pocket-lint which then took some screenshots before the page went down. The store page is quite revealing, showing off some of the phone's specs as well as more concrete information on pricing and availability.

(Image credit: Pocket-lint)

We can see some descriptions highlighting the S22 family's camera upgrades. One of those is for "Nightography," which sounds like good news for taking low-light shots and clips, while another is for a 58-degree wider optical image stabilization for smoother video. It also mentions the S22 Ultra's 108MP main camera, a feature returning from the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra's long-rumored S Pen can be seen in the images shown in the listing. After offering an S Pen as an optional, separate accessory for the S21 Ultra last year, Samsung now looks to be including the S Pen with the S22 Ultra, which has a garage for the stylus built-in for extra convenience.

(Image credit: Pocket-lint)

In terms of design features, the S22 series sounds very tough. It will apparently use a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus display, have Armor Aluminium sides, and offer IP68 water resistance. The screen however is a "BrightVision" display, which sounds like Samsung's official name for the rumored super-bright screen.

We also have Australian pricing on the page, with it being Amazon and all. These are in the table below, although some of the models we expected to see aren't given prices.

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB AU$1572.90 AU$1902.90 AU$2232.90 256GB N/a N/a AU$2397.90 512GB N/a N/a AU$2562.90

Looking at these prices, they're quite a bit higher than the price of the Galaxy S21 at launch in Australia. But given the weird formatting of these prices, we're going to hope that this isn't pointing to a huge price increase for the S22 series. While price increases have been rumored before, they've not suggested a raise quite this large.

The page also said the phone would be released on March 4. Given that's a Friday in just over three weeks' time, that checks out in terms of a sensible release date after giving everyone plenty of time to get their pre-orders in.

As hinted at above, the page mentions the available storage capacities for the three phones: 128GB or 256GB of storage for the S22 and S22 Plus, and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage for the S22 Ultra. We've also heard there could be a 1TB version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra available too.

For colors, the options were apparently "blush, burgundy, green, black and white" according to Pocket-lint. However, the rumors don't say all five of these colors are available on all the models. While black, white and green are tipped for all the phones, the blush color (possibly called Rose Gold) is exclusive to the S22 and S22 Plus, while burgundy is only for the S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 name uncovered

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Adding to the leaks in another titbit of information, which seems to reveal the next Galaxy phone will indeed be called the "Galaxy S22." That's the least surprising thing we've heard all year.

Flagged by our colleagues over at TechRadar, the name popped up in the latest software update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, with a line that stated "Live Wallpaper Watch face update with the Galaxy S22's wallpaper."

This all tells us that the Galaxy S22 is pretty much guaranteed to be revealed today. Samsung hasn't officially said what it's revealing at the Unpacked event, but we would bet our lives that it'll be the a flagship phone series, alongside the rumored the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

If you've been following the leaks, it may seem like there's nothing left to reveal, but to catch everything Samsung has to say, check out our how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked guide.