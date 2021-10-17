Samsung Galaxy S22 design rumor shows big Ultra divide

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 family of smartphones is expected to emerge early in 2022, and now a series of diagrams seem to reaffirm the allegedly leaked designs we’ve already seen.

The diagrams were shared with SamMobile, though the site makes no mention of the source or context for them, so take them with a pinch of salt. All the same, they seem to match the Galaxy S22 designs we’ve seen before, while also confirming the reports that the handsets will be downsized this generation.

Here are the pictures of the Galaxy S22 and larger S22 Pro — it seems the earlier report of the “Plus” name being dropped was also accurate.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

We're looking at a possible 149.98 x 70.56 x 7.65mm for the S22, and 157.43 x 75.83 x 7.65mm for the S22 Pro. For reference, the S21 was 151.7x 71.2 x 7.9mm, while the S21 Plus was 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8mm.

The shape, as previously indicated, is the same as the current Galaxy S21, with curved corners and a raised area for the camera bump. But now we actually have some measurements here, too, with it taking up 49.63 x 21.32mm on the S22, and 49.95 x 21.64mm on the S22 Pro.

The diagrams also back up reports that the S22 Ultra will be a very different beast in looks, and essentially a Galaxy Note 22 in all but name.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

While we’d previously heard that this would be the S22 handset that wouldn’t be embracing a new size, the claimed measurements of 163.29 x 77.87 x 9.05mm are somewhat different to the S21 Ultra’s 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm frame.

Once again we also see that the Galaxy S22 Ultra could not only support the S Pen like its predecessor, but actually have a place to dock it like the Note series of old. That means it will likely be bundled, and a whole lot more useful than the optional accessory it became for the S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

One interesting change, though: the docking port for the S Pen has been relocated from the right-hand side where it used to live on the Note to the left. That would take some getting used to for long-time users.

Still, Note fans worried about the end of the phablet should be happy, as this seems to be Samsung’s way of maintaining the form factor without having to deal with three different lines of flagship launching each year.

The only concern we have is price. With the S Pen bundled and device prices going up, it’s possible that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will exceed the $1,199 Samsung charged for its predecessor.