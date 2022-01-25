Samsung Galaxy S22 colors just leaked — here are all the rumored options

If you just can't wait until Samsung's new Galaxy S22 phones arrive next month, we've just gotten our best look yet at Samsung's upcoming phones. And when we say "phones," we mean all the phones.

In a series of tweets, leaker Evan Blass posted official-looking renders of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra — the three phones Samsung is expected to announce in February at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Given Blass' track record of solid information about unreleased phones, you can be pretty confident that these leaked images are accurate, especially since they square with previous reports about the Galaxy S22 lineup.

There's not a dime's bit of difference between the Galaxy S22 renders and the Galaxy S22 Plus renders, which share the same design and colors in the images posted by Blass. Those colors appear to be black, white, pink and a misty shade of green. Previous rumors about Galaxy S22 colors had mentioned those options as strong possibilities; there had also been a rumor of a gold color option for the S22/S22 Plus, though that isn't show in Blass' tweets.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The renders further reveal a design that looks an awful lot like the Galaxy S21. That includes the contour cut design of last year's phone in which the camera array blends into the side of the device. In other words, no one's expecting Samsung to reinvent the wheel with the Galaxy S22, and these renders back up that claim.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a bit different, as rumors had suggested the phone would share more in common with the Galaxy Note. (Samsung confirmed as much last week.) Indeed, the handsets showcased in Blass' tweeted S22 Ultra images have the flat edges that are reminiscent of Samsung's phablet. The camera array also blends seamlessly into the back of the phone, another design change that has been tipped for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Those images also include an S Pen stylus, as the S22 Ultra is expected to include support for the one-time Note accessory. Unlike last year's Ultra, which treated the S Pen as an optional add-on, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is supposed to include a slot for the S Pen in its casing.

As for colors, the Blass renders show black, white and green options along with a reddish purple variant. That's in line with the black, white, green and red options that rumor sites have been touting for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Whatever color you want to call that last version, it's the best-looking of the new models in my opinion.

We shouldn't have to wait too long to see how accurate these images are. Samsung has already said it plans to show off new Galaxy phones in February, though as of this writing, there's no formal date set for the launch event.