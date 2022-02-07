Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 leaks show off new features and accessories

Many details about both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have been thoroughly leaked, but there's always more to see until Samsung finally reveals it all.

That's why we've been poring over the newest images sent by Evan Blass via his Leakmail newsletter. You won't find these on his usual Twitter account because Samsung appears to be being very active in removing leaked S22 and Tab S8 material from social media.

First off, we have what looks to be the standard S22 on a blue block with a Galaxy Tab S8 beside it (see above). The phone looks quite a lot like the Galaxy S21 from last year, as does the S22 Plus.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, is quite differently designed, with other leaks showing its wider body, built-in S Pen and separated camera lenses on the back.

The Tab S8 appears in most of these new images. It also comes in standard, Plus and Ultra versions, all three of which seem to be in the image below. The three differ notably in size, with the Tab S8 measuring 11 inches, the Plus 12.4 inches, and the Ultra measuring an unprecedented 14.6 inches.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

All three models come with an S Pen (pictured in several of these shots) included in the box. This isn't unusual for Samsung's tablets, but given that these are premium devices, it puts into perspective the in-box value of the Tab S8 compared to Apple's iPad Pro.

The below image shows off a recently leaked feature that allows the S22 Ultra to act as a palette for the Tab S8 Ultra in the Canva illustration app. It's also easy to see the Tab S8 Ultra's notched display, with the cutout containing two cameras.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Another Tab S8 Ultra leak sent by Blass' Leakmail shows off the super-tablet along with its standard and keyboard cases. The basic cover is just a flat cover that can be folded into a stand and comes with a slot in the spine for the S Pen.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We can see that the keyboard case comes in two parts — one with the keyboard and trackpad, and the other with a kickstand to keep the tablet upright.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The back cover also features a secondary cover to keep the S Pen in place on its magnetic charging strip. This looks like it could be an ideal accessory for anyone looking to make the Tab S8 Ultra a primary work device.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We are just a couple of days out from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb. 9. Both the S22 and Tab S8 have been thoroughly leaked already, but it's still worth tuning in to see the devices in action and to find out how much everything is going to cost. Take a look at our guide on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to find out the best method.