Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Which phone will rule 2021?

It’s Samsung Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 12 already? One of the biggest phone face-offs of the year could be coming earlier than usual in 2021. Samsung typically introduces its latest Galaxy S models in either February or March. But Galaxy S21 rumors point to the next version arriving in January, as Samsung looks to take the fight for the best phone straight to Apple and its iPhone 12 lineup .

Samsung's new phones will face a formidable opponent. The iPhone 12 models introduced by Apple a few months ago have already rocketed to the top of the smartphone world, thanks to outstanding cameras and the best performing mobile processor we've tested. It's going to take a lot to top Apple's four phones.

With more details about the Galaxy S21 leaking out in recent days, we've got a better idea of how a Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 showdown will shake out. We won't know for certain how the different phones compare until Samsung introduces its new models, but we can make some pretty educated guesses as to how these smartphone heavyweights will compare.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Specs compared

Samsung Galaxy S21 (Rumored) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Rumored) iPhone 12 Screen size 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz 6.1 inches OLED, 60Hz CPU Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 A14 Bionic Rear camera 12MP ultrawide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto 12MP ultrawide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto 12MP ultrawide, 12MP wide Battery size 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 2,815 mAh Colors Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink, Phantom Gray, and Phantom White Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet Black, White, Red, Green and Blue

Galaxy S21 Ultra (rumored) iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Screen size 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120Hz adaptive 6.1-inch OLED, 60Hz 6.5-inch, 60Hz CPU Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 A14 Bionic A14 Bionic Rear camera 12MP ultrawide, 108MP main, 2 10MP telephoto 12MP ultrawide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto 12MP ultrawide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto Battery size 5,000 mAh 2,815 mAh 3,687 mAh Colors Phantom Black and Phantom Silver Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Price and availability

Only half of the pricing picture in our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 face-off is known, and that's because Apple's iPhones are widely available. Prices start at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini , with the iPhone 12 costing $799. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max round out the lineup, at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

We've heard conflicting rumors about Galaxy S21 prices, with the most popular assumption being that Samsung will replicate the prices of its Galaxy S20 lineup. That would mean the Galaxy S21 would start at $999, with the Galaxy S21 Plus costing $200 more and the Galaxy S21 Ultra costing $200 on top of that. That would give the iPhone a pricing edge, as the Ultra would have a starting price of $1,399.

Leaker Max Weinbach is among those suggesting that Samsung could lower prices on the Galaxy S21 models. No concrete figures are floating around out there, but the idea is that the Galaxy S21 would come closer to the iPhone 12's price, while the Plus and Ultra models would be priced similar to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

We could find out just what Samsung has planned in less than a month. Rumors point to a Jan. 14 unveiling for the Galaxy S21 lineup , with the phones hitting stores by Jan. 22.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Design

Apple didn't make too many radical design changes with the iPhone 12 lineup, opting to move away from curved edges to a more flat-edged design reminiscent of the iPhone 5. Apple also switched to OLED panels for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, dropping LCD screens from its flagship phones.

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro (Image credit: Future)

The biggest change in the iPhone 12’s design is something you don’t see. There’s a Cermaic Shield display that’s designed to deliver four times the drop protection of previous iPhones.

Based on leaked images that we've seen, Samsung is likely to take a similarly conservative approach and not tinker too much with the look of its Galaxy S lineup. In images that reportedly come directly from Samsung , the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have flat edges, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a curved design.

Galaxy S21 renders (Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Giuseppe Spinelli)

That suggests Samsung is coming out with three models of its new phones, compared to four iPhone 12 versions. Unlike Apple's lineup, there will be no mini version of the Galaxy S21 — all three rumored models will have displays larger than 6 inches. The S21 will be the smallest of the three new phones with a 6.2-inch OLED panel, while the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra are expected to feature 6.7- and 6.8-inch screens, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Display

Apple removed one edge that Samsung enjoyed over the iPhone lineup when it dropped LCD panels from the lower-cost phones in its flagship lineup. Now, even the $699 iPhone 12 mini has an OLED screen, just like all the phones in the Galaxy S lineup.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (Image credit: Future)

But the Galaxy S21 will retain one of its biggest advantages over the iPhone 12, which shipped without fast-refreshing displays. The Galaxy S20 introduced that feature last year, as all models of the phone feature 120Hz refresh rates that deliver smoother scrolling and better gaming experiences.

Galaxy S21 Ultra render (Image credit: OnLeaks)

Rumors suggest that Samsung is fine-tuning that feature for at least one model in the Galaxy S21 family. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature an adaptive refresh rate that will dynamically adjust depending on your on-screen activity. When you're not doing something that benefits from a faster refresh rate, the S21 Ultra will be smart enough to slow down the screen, helping conserve battery power. That's a capability Samsung already introduced with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra , and it made that device one of the best Android phones of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Cameras

All four iPhone 12 models are among the best camera phones that you can buy, whether you opt for the dual rear lenses found on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 or the triple camera setup of the iPhone 12 Pro phones. That's because hardware only tells some of the story for Apple's mobile photography. The neural engine on Apple's A14 Bionic chip also delivers a lot of computational photography features that help every iPhone 12 produce superior shots.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image credit: Future)

Samsung's approach seems to be to overwhelm the competition with hardware. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 will likely feature the same camera setup — a 12MP main shooter along with a 12MP ultrawide sensor and 64MP telephoto lens. That's roughly what the Galaxy S20 offered.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rendering (Image credit: Max Weinbach)

The bigger features are planned for Samsung's largest S21 model. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will likely feature a 108MP main sensor, along with a 12MP ultrawide angle camera. According to rumors, you'll find a pair of telephoto lenses — a 3x zoom lens and a 10x optical "super" telephoto sensor aimed at getting detailed shots. In addition, you can expect a time-of-flight sensor to aid portrait shots on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Performance

One area where the Galaxy S21 might have trouble topping the iPhone 12 involves the processors powering the two phones. Simply put, the A14 Bionic chip inside the latest iPhones is the best-performing mobile processor we've tested in a phone, setting a high bar for any other chipset to clear.

Consider the iPhone 12 Pro's result on Geekbench 5, a benchmark that measures overall performance. Apple's phone posted single and multicore scores of 1,595 and 3,880, respectively. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, powered by the best available Qualcomm chipset (the Snapdragon 865 Plus) could only muster respective scores of 985 and 3,294. Clearly, that's a big gap to close for whatever chip is inside the Galaxy S21 models.

Snapdragon 888 (Image credit: Qualcomm)

That system-on-chip is likely to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 , which the chip maker introduced earlier this month. While performance is just one part of the Snapdragon 888 story — Qualcomm is also promising an improved image signal processor, better AI engine and gaming improvements — you can certainly expect a faster chip than before. Qualcomm says that the Kryo 680 CPU in the Snapdragon 888 can deliver a 25% boost in overall performance over the Snapdragon 865; similarly, the Adreno 660 GPU should improve the speed of graphics rendering by 35% over the previous chipset.

That may not be enough to beat the iPhone 12 in benchmarking tests, but it should help the Galaxy S21 come close to matching the performance of Apple's phones. We'll get a better idea once we have a chance to benchmark a Snapdragon 888-powered device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Battery and charging

Battery life could be one area where Samsung could spell out a stark difference between its phones and the iPhone 12. With the exception of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple's new models struggled with battery life in our testing. Perhaps that's not surprising given that these are Apple's first 5G phones and 5G can strain a device's battery. With two years' experience making 5G handsets, Samsung should be able to master power management with the Galaxy S21.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image credit: Future)

Don't expect big changes in battery capacity on the Galaxy S21 lineup, though. The S21 and S21 Ultra are expected to feature the same 4,000 and 5,000 mAh power packs found in their predecessors. Only the Galaxy S21 Plus looks like it's getting a bump from the S20 Plus' 4,500 mAh battery — rumors point to a 4,800 mAh battery for the new Plus. It's thought that the more power efficient Snapdragon 888 chipset and its integrated 5G modem will help improve battery life on the S21 phones, even if the batteries themselves aren't much larger.

In a surprise move, Samsung could follow one of Apple's more controversial decisions with the iPhone 12. The new iPhones ship without a charger, which Apple says is friendlier to the environment. Rumors say that Samsung may skip the charger on the S21, too , even though it put out ads mocking the charger-free iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Software and special features

The Galaxy S21 will ship with Android 11 pre-installed, but future updates will be touch-and-go. Samsung has launched a new policy to support its devices with three Android updates, but those usually lag Google's releases by several months. Android 11 is only now rolling out to current Galaxy flagships, for example, even though the update came out in September.

iPhone users don't have that issue, of course, since iOS updates are available at the same time for everyone. That means the iPhone 12 runs the latest iOS 14 software, and when iOS 15 comes out next fall, it will work with each iPhone 12 model.

S Pen (with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) (Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could get a standout feature in the form of S Pen support , which had previously been limited to the Galaxy Note series. That doesn't necessarily mean the S21 Ultra will ship with a stylus — most rumors expect the S Pen to be sold separately — but it will give Samsung's largest S21 model a productivity-boosting feature the iPhone can't match.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Outlook

A lot has to happen before a winner emerges in the Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12 duel — not the least of which is Samsung's phones actually arriving and confirming many of the details we've already heard about. From what's emerged so far, though, the S21 figures to give the iPhone a run for its money.

Samsung's phones will feature fast-refreshing displays, improved telephoto lenses and potentially better battery life. The Galaxy S21 Ultra could be the most interesting challenger of all, especially if it gains S Pen support.

The iPhone still has its class-setting cameras and processor as arguments in its favor and seamless iOS updates remain a feature that Android phones just can't offer. Look for this phone face-off to be particularly fierce once the new year brings new Samsung models.