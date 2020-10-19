Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leak reveals stunning iPhone 12 Pro rival

Over the weekend we got our first glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S21 , the flagship that will lead a swarm of devices for Samsung in 2021. But as is always the case, it’s clear that the S21 will not be coming alone.

OnLeaks, the leaker who revealed the renders of the Galaxy S21, has another treat lined up — our very first look at the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Based on the renders, both the S21 and S21 Ultra sports a design that will be familiar to anyone that’s seen the S20 or Note 20 ranges. The S21 range appears to feature a rectangular camera array, though the S21 Ultra’s is much larger and almost square-shaped to accommodate the fact it has a fourth camera lens.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The S21 Ultra’s camera also seems to wrap around the handset, much like the S21, though its camera bump is thicker and much more pronounced, so it's not nearly as sleek as the one on the smaller device. Presumably the larger bump is needed to accommodate extra hardware, and we’ve heard rumors about there possibly being two optical zoom lenses, offering 3x and 10x zoom respectively.

According to OnLeaks, the Ultra will have a display between 6.7 and 6.9 inches, and will measure 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm (10.8mm if you include that camera bump), making it slightly smaller than the 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm S20 Ultra. This suggests the work Samsung has been doing to minimize the bezel has let them squeeze the same amount of screen into a slightly smaller device.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

As ever there’s a hole-punch camera right at the top of the display, but only one. It doesn’t look like Samsung will be jumping on the dual-selfie bandwagon for this model.

One point to note is that OnLeaks’ renders show the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s display has pronounced curves along the edges, which is odd seeing as Samsung scrapped the typical Edge display in favor of the more subtle 2.5D screen on the Note 20 range. Meanwhile, the standard S21 appears to have a completely flat screen so far as we can tell.

We’ve already heard that OnLeaks expects a January launch for the S21, rather than the usual mid-late February launch window Samsung usually goes for. But rumors have long claimed earlier and earlier launch windows for the next Galaxy S, and so far nothing has come of it. So we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, and in the meantime revel in all the inevitable S21 leaks that will be coming our way.