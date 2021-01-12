Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra case leak just confirmed S Pen support

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting support for the S Pen, and you won’t be able to store the stylus inside the phone as you would with a Galaxy Note. So where would it be kept? This new case leak reveals all.

One past leak suggested there’s a folio case coming for the S21 Ultra , with space for the S-Pen in the cover, but a new set of images from WinFuture show off a silicone case with a dedicated S-Pen slot on the side.

The case itself still looks rather sleek, meaning the presence of the S Pen holster isn’t going to make much of a difference to your daily phone experience. You'll likely forget that the S Pen is even there when it's stored.

It’s also worth pointing out that the S Pen in WinFuture’s images is closer in design to the stylus compatible with the Galaxy Tab, rather than the sleeker one from the Galaxy Note. For example, there's not button on top for popping the S Pen out because that is not needed.

However, the S Pen in this Galaxy S21 Ultra case image does include the single button on the stylus that can be used to control various functions on your phone — like activating the camera shutter or opening a specific app.

(Image credit: WInFuture)

The only thing we can’t see from WinFuture’s images is how the S Pen recharges. On a Galaxy Note it obviously recharges when stored inside the phone, while Galaxy Tab S Pens have to snap onto the back of the tablet to draw power.

Presumably the S21 Ultra will feature the latter, though it’s not clear where the stylus will have to be to recharge. Let’s just hope it’s right where the stylus holster is on the new case, otherwise running out of power is going to be a nightmare.

The S-Pen will only be available as an optional accessory, though we still don’t know how much it will be. The Galaxy Tab S7’s stylus can cost up to $60, and presumably its similarity with the S21 Ultra’s S-Pen means it’ll cost roughly the same amount.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is set to be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked later this week (January 14), and it's set to come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It’ll run on Qualcomm’s powerful new Snapdragon 888 chipset, and will feature four camera lenses on the back.

Other than the S Pen, the highlight feature for the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be the two telephoto lenses on board. You'll likely get both 3x and 10x optical zoom.