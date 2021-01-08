Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order gifts could include Galaxy SmartTag — or Galaxy Buds Pro

The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 leak claims to detail pre-order bonuses for the flagship smartphone, and says you could get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for free — but only if you buy the priciest Galaxy S21 Ultra model.

Leaker Anthony (@TheGalox_) listed both the noise-cancelling earbuds and the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag as possible bonuses for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while the standard Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 will allegedly bundle with the SmartTag and last year’s Galaxy Buds Live instead.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have leaked on a near-daily basis, so we know that these ANC buds are a significant upgrade on the Galaxy Buds Live, with a new dual-drive design and full waterproofing. It should be a formidable competitor to the AirPods Pro and a candidate for our best wireless earbuds list.

Let me be more clear:Galaxy S21 Ultra Pre order: Smart Tags & Galaxy Buds ProGalaxy S21 & S21+ Pre Order: Smart Tags & Galaxy Buds Live pic.twitter.com/DpvrvOOZATJanuary 5, 2021

If the rumored retail price of $200 is anywhere near accurate it would make sense that Samsung would want to limit it as pre-order bonus for the most luxurious Galaxy S21 Ultra, leaving the cheaper Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus to partner up with less expensive buds.

And, while this might disappoint those who were waiting for the S21 or S21 Plus specifically, they could still get a Galaxy SmartTag or two. This small hardware-tracking device is Samsung’s answer to the Tile Pro key finder, and would beat the Apple AirTags to the punch if it too is launched at the January 14 event.

Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-order reservations are already live, though given the phone itself hasn’t been formally announced and that this leak suggests a tiered approach to pre-order bonuses, it’s probably smarter to hold fire. It’s worth remembering that while the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Buds Pro should be announced this month, they likely won’t be delivered to buyers for another few weeks.