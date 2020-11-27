Samsung Galaxy S21 leak just revealed design for all three models

We've just got another early look at the Samsung Galaxy S21, and this leak helps make the differences between the three upcoming versions very clear.

The picture comes from Max Weinbach 's Twitter, and it looks to be of three dummy models of the Galaxy S21. He doesn't name the phones in his tweet, but given his history of Samsung leaks and information from other sources, these are clearly models of the Galaxy S21.

Previous leaks have shown us the new camera block design, with the round-edged rectangle spilling over the edge of the phone. It's notably wider on the largest model, assumedly called the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's a subtle change to the plain rectangles on the Galaxy S20 series, but an interesting one that will help set the Galaxy S21 apart from many similar Android rivals.

Y’all know what’s up pic.twitter.com/8nT1Oz24VbNovember 26, 2020

We can see the three different sizes of the Galaxy S21 reflected in these dummies. We assume these are going to be called the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra like this year's Galaxy S20 models. The S20 line had handsets measuring 6.2 inches (Galaxy S20), 6.7 inches (Galaxy S20 Plus) and 6.9 inches (Galaxy S20 Ultra) across, and that's mostly looking to be the same on the S21. The smaller and middle models are again 6.2 and 6.7 inches respectively, but the S21 Ultra is a touch smaller at 6.8 inches.

The two smaller models also differ in that they have a circular cutout to the right of the camera block. This, based on detailed renders released by Steve "OnLeaks" Hemmerstoffer, are for the phones' flash module. The S21 Ultra has its flash integrated into its larger camera bump, according to OnLeaks' images.

We'll find out if this and the rest of the leaks are accurate in January, according to the latest rumors. This is earlier than the S20 launched last year, and is supposedly because Samsung is trying to steal the thunder of the recently released iPhone 12.