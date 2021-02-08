Samsung Galaxy S21 is easier to repair than the Galaxy S20 — here’s why

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 has removed some key features of the Galaxy S20 , though it would appear in doing so Samsung has made its latest flagship phone much easier to repair.

iFixit has released a comprehensive video teardown of the Galaxy S21 and discovered that repairing the phone is significantly easier compared to its predecessor.

The simpler repair process is down to the Galaxy S21 having swapped out the S20’s glass back in favor of a plastic one. The flat display, compared to the curved one featured on the S20, also makes the S21 a much more repair-friendly device. And the display cable being fully detachable on the S21 further helps its repairability.

It would seem that Samsung’s cost-cutting measures do at least come with a benefit to the user, which should soften the blow for anyone feeling disappointed by the removed features.

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news though. Even with the Galaxy S21 being deemed easier to repair than its predecessor, the phone still scored a rather poor 4 out of 10 on iFixit’s rating scale.

This unspectacular score was largely due to how tricky the screen is to remove and also the fact that the battery is glued down, whereas some phones feature a convenient pull tab for quick removal.

While it’s definitely good to see that the Galaxy S21 is making improvements on the range’s overall ease of repair, Samsung still has ground to make up on its competitors. Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro scored a more-respectable 6 out of 10 on the same scale.

