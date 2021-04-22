Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders tease the cheaper flagship from every angle

We are confident there’s going to be a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at some point in the near future, but what would the phone look like? These new renders could give us an idea.

Showcased over at LetsGoDigital , these renders forecast what the Galaxy S21 FE will look like when it launches. Unsurprisingly, it looks a lot like a standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

These renders have been made by Dutch graphic designer Jermaine Smit, aka Concept Creator . They’re based on a previous set of Galaxy S21 FE renders he did for LetsGoDigital, but with some updates based on information that’s leaked in the weeks since.

Naturally these Galaxy S21 FE renders look very similar to the existing Galaxy S21 lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s design was almost a carbon carbon of the Galaxy S20’s design, so it makes sense that the Galaxy S21 FE will follow that pattern.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Plus, being a low-cost version of the Galaxy S21 means that the FE version isn't likely to make any grandiose changes to the established design. That said LetsGoDigitsl claimed that the phone’s camera will have a “less luxurious” appearance than the standard Galaxy S21 and its kin.

Personally I can’t see much of a difference. Though these renders showcase the camera module as having the same color as the rest of the phone, rather than the more prominently metallic appearance of other Galaxy S21 devices.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The renders also showcase the Galaxy S21 FE in a number of different colors. Like last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, the S21 FE is set to target a younger demographic and is rumored to be using a range of bright colors in the process. Six have been alluded to so far, including green, purple, pink, white, and gray.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Other rumors claim that the phone will have a 32MP front-facing camera, the same as the Galaxy S20 FE, though the rear cameras could get a downgrade in the process. It’s also set to come with a 6.4-inch display, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch screen. It’s also set to offer 5G connectivity, much like the rest of Samsung’s other flagship devices.

There’s no word on when the phone will launch, but we’re expecting to see something around early to mid-fall.