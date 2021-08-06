Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just spotted in certification listings as launch nears

Leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been quiet lately as we get closer to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Fortunately, a new bit of information has just been found on Samsung's upcoming entry-level flagship phone.

Max Weinbach shared what looked to be a listing from Chinese certification org TENAA, featuring the S21 FE. It's a tantalizing glimpse at a phone that could easily become one of the best Android phones around in terms of value.

There were concerns that Samsung was going to cancel the S21 FE, just like it confirmed with the Galaxy Note 21. Fortunately recent rumors claimed the phone is back on track for a release this year. Weinbach's discovery seems to back that up. We just wouldn't expect the Galaxy S21 FE at Samsung Unpacked, as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to take center stage.

The codename, as well as the name, reflect that this is a 5G model, based on the "U" suffix on the codename of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G from last year. This may not be the exact version of the phone we see in the U.S. or U.K., but there's unlikely to be any major difference between them, including 5G compatibility.

There were both 4G and 5G versions of the S20 FE, although the 4G version isn't sold in the U.S. Based on the current rumors, we don't know for sure if there is a 4G version of the S21 FE or not. The commercial name of the phone doesn't clue us in, as Samsung still brands all its 5G phones with "5G" after their title.

Although Samsung is about to reveal its new foldables, the S21 FE could be the company's more important phone for the rest of the year. The Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are likely far too expensive for most users to contemplate buying.

Based on the rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch 120Hz display (up from 6.2 inches on the S20 FE), a Snapdragon 888 processor and triple rear cameras that could be comprised of a 32MP wide lens, a 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto. The battery capacity could be 4,370 mAh.

The Galaxy S20 FE started at $699, so we expect the Galaxy S21 FE to be at least that affordable to keep pace with the likes of the rumored iPhone 13 mini. But it's possible Samsung could go even cheaper to undercut Apple and better compete with the Google Pixel 5a, which we've just learned could cost $449.