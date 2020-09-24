Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is already on sale: Save $100

Pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy FE are finally live and retailers are already slashing the price of Samsung's new value-driven phone.

For a limited time, Amazon has the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE on sale for $599.99. That's $100 off and one of the best Galaxy S20 FE deals you can get right now. The phone will be released on October 2. (Amazon's page doesn't mention a price cut, but it is indeed $100 under Samsung's price).

Galaxy S20 FE: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Galaxy S20 FE is an inexpensive version of the Galaxy S20. It sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 865 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The CPU and fast-refreshing display are the same you'd get with the regular S20, but the S20 FE costs $300 less and now Amazon is taking an extra $100 off dropping its price to just $599. View Deal

The Galaxy S20 FE (the "FE" stands for Fan Edition) is basically a budget version of the Galaxy S20. However, the Galaxy S20 FE promises to make few compromises. For instance, it uses the same 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 120Hz LCD and Snapdragon 865 CPU found in Samsung's $999 Galaxy S20. It also has a 4,500-mAh battery — like the Galaxy Note 20 Plus — and 5G connectivity.

The few trade-offs come in the form of a plastic body and the fact that it has half the storage capacity of the regular S20. Otherwise, it appears to be a solid smartphone for Galaxy fans who don't have $1,000 to drop on a new phone.

Keep in mind that Amazon Prime Day is rumored to be right around the corner, but it's unlikely we'll see a better unlocked deal then. So grab this offer while you can.