Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition release date, price, specs and leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is reportedly on the way to replace the Galaxy S10 Lite in Samsung's lineup. And the leaked specs look pretty solid for the price, which would give the company a worthy rival to the upcoming iPhone 12.

The original Galaxy S20 remains one of the best Android phones, but not everyone has $999 to drop on a new handset. The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should be more accessible for consumers who want premium features without the sticker shock.

SamMobile was the first to report on the existence of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and since then we've seen other specs and details emerge about what is ostensibly a Galaxy S20 Lite via various leaks. Here's everything we know about the Galaxy S20 FE so far.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price

The key selling point of the Galaxy S20 Fan edition is its price, but we don't have a lot of evidence so far predicting a particular cost. The only report that we've seen that specifically mentions a price for the S20 FE is The Elec based out of South Korea, and the site mentions a price of $750.

This price would be a good $250 less than the regular Galaxy S20 launch price, and it should be competitive with the iPhone 12, whose rumored starting price is between $650 and $750.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has a rumored release date of October, according to The Elec. This would be after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specs

(Image credit: Future)

According to the leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor, which is the same chip inside the regular Galaxy S20. The faster Snapdragon 865 Plus will be reserved for the Galaxy Note 20 series.

You can also expect a 120Hz refresh rate, which would be a nice perk to have on a sub-$800 phone. By comparison, the iPhone 12 is rumored to feature a 60Hz display and only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro may get a 120Hz screen. The iPhone 12 should start at $999 based on reports.

Other rumored specs include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition cameras

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition should deliver high-quality photos, if the rumors are accurate. As leaked by Ice Universe, you can expect a 12-MP main camera that uses Sony's IMX555 sensor and not Samsung's own 50MP Isocell GN1 sensor.

You can also expect a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 8MP telephoto lens. We have not yet seen any leaks about the front cameras for the S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition design and colors

The overall look of the Galaxy S20 FE should be similar to the regular S20, complete with an Infinity-O display with a cutout at the the top. Ice Universe says this punch hole will measure just 3.3mm, so the overall design should have an edge-to-edge display look.

We've also heard form Ice Universe that the design will be IP68 rated, so the S20 FE should be able to withstand being splashed or submerged in water.

Last but not least, the rumored colors for the Galaxy S20 FE include red, white, green and orange, though we're not sure which options will be available in which regions.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition battery

We've also heard that the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will feature a 4,500 mAh battery, which is the same as the Galaxy S20 Plus and pretty generous for something that's not a flagship. The regular Galaxy S20 has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery, so the FE would be a step up.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition outlook

Probably the best thing about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is that it doesn't look like Samsung is going to call it the Galaxy S20 Lite. No one wants a phone that's called Lite, as it screams "lame." And based on the leaked specs of the Galaxy S20 FE, it should be one of the better Android phones for those looking for an alternative to the OnePlus 8 and iPhone 12 when it launches this fall.