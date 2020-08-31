Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition price just leaked — and it's bad news

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), the rumored 'lite' addition to the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, just appeared in a retail database that reveals its possible price and color options.

According to a screenshot spotted and shared by DealnTech, at least six Galaxy S20 FE models are on the way with a $1,148.65 Canadian price tag. All of the models at this price, which converts to about $879 U.S. dollars, feature 5G support and 128 GB storage.

(Image credit: DealnTech)

The difference between each of these alleged Galaxy S20 FE models are the colors. It appears the new Samsung phone will come in Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White and Orange.

These retail database listings corroborate the leaked Galaxy S20 FE renders Evan Blass shared earlier this month, too.

While these color options now seem likely, we're less convinced of that listed price. Or, at least, that it will translate evenly from the Canadian dollar to the U.S. one.

A previous report from The Elec, a tech blog based out of South Korea, pegs the Galaxy S20 FE price as $750. This price seems a little more reasonable, as its a full $250 less than the standard Galaxy S20 and in the range of competitors like the $699 OnePlus 8 and rumored $699 iPhone 12 base model.

That said, if the Galaxy S20 FE price does near $900, it would be a bit of a let down. The point of Samsung's Fan Edition or Lite line should be to make flagship features more accessible, not just a smidge less expensive.

While it doesn't need to be $399 like the iPhone SE or $349 like the Google Pixel 4a — Samsung has plenty of handsets in this price range already — a more competitive starting cost would add the S20 FE's appeal.

The Galaxy S20 FE's price, as well as specs, will be confirmed at launch, which could happen in October, according to The Elec. We suspect the new phone will pack 6GB or 8GB RAM, 4,500 mAh battery and 6.5-inch display. That display may support a 120Hz refresh rate, which would be a great feature for a sub-$800 phone.