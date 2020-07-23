Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition leak blows away iPhone 12

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is coming, and it looks like it should stand out from the iPhone 12 in at least two big ways.

According to a new report from Galaxy Club (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will sport a 4,500 mAh battery, which is a larger capacity than anything we've seen for the upcoming four iPhone 12 models. And the cameras on the Galaxy S20 FE should be more versatile, too.

The product code for the Galaxy S20 FE battery says that it has a rated capacity of 4,370 mAh, but the typical capacity should be 4,500 mAh. This would be the same battery found inside the current Galaxy S20 Plus.

More important, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition would have a larger battery than the rumored capacity for the iPhone 12 Pro Max (3,687 mAh). Just today we learned that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro may have a 2,815 mAh battery.

The iPhone 12 that will likely be closest in price to the Galaxy S20 FE's rumored $750 cost will be the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. That model is said to have a very small 2,227 mAh battery. So the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could have a battery that's nearly twice as large as the entry-level iPhone 12.

To be fair, battery capacity is only one aspect of determining battery life. And the iPhone 12 will benefit from a new A14 Bionic processor made with a new 5nm process. Made by TSMC, this chip is said to be 30% more efficient. So Apple could very well squeeze a lot of juice out of a small battery for the iPhone 12. But Samsung could still have a sizable advantage.

The Galaxy Club report also says that the Galaxy S20 FE will offer a 12-megapixel main camera along with a 12-MP ultra-wide lens and a 8MP telephoto camera. The iPhone 12 is said to feature just a wide main camera and an ultra-wide camera, so you should not expect an optical zoom.

Other rumored specs for the Galaxy S20 FE include a Snapdragon 865 processor (not the Plus version), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and microSD card slot. You can also expect a full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S20 FE will apparently come in four different colors, though it's not clear whether they will be available in all regions. You can expect red, white, green and orange versions.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition could be revealed alongside the Galaxy Note 20 at Samsung's August 5 Unpacked event. Stay tuned for more leaks as get closer to launch.